Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Competitors head off on the inaugural walkathon in Airlie Beach, organised by Whitsunday Triathlon Club to raise funds for Whitsunday Suicide Prevention Network.
Competitors head off on the inaugural walkathon in Airlie Beach, organised by Whitsunday Triathlon Club to raise funds for Whitsunday Suicide Prevention Network.
Sport

Colourfully-clad athletes walk for a good cause

Laura Thomas
4th Nov 2020 3:50 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A SEA of colour transformed Coral Sea Marina at the weekend to raise money for Whitsunday Suicide Prevention Network.

The Whitsunday Triathlon Club held its inaugural walkathon on Sunday where participants made their way around a track to clock up kilometres and cash.

Members also donned colourful costumes for the walk, with everything from a giant walking eggplant to a mankini on show.

Walkers completed their 10km targets and raised more than $10,000 in the process with pledges still rolling in.

Whitsunday Suicide Prevention Network chairman Ron Petterson (centre) with walkers who took part in the inaugural walkathon, organised by the Whitsunday Triathlon Club to raise funds for the network.
Whitsunday Suicide Prevention Network chairman Ron Petterson (centre) with walkers who took part in the inaugural walkathon, organised by the Whitsunday Triathlon Club to raise funds for the network.

Whitsunday Suicide Prevention Network chairman Ron Petterson said the event gave the organisation the ability to keep supporting residents.

“It’s really good to see the community coming out and doing those things to help us do what we’re trying to do,” he said.

“It’s not just about the money they’ve raised - they have raised the awareness as well.

“So many people are going to hear about it and the important thing is, the more we talk about suicide, the more we remove the stigma around it and the more we talk about mental health, the more we remove the stigma around it.

More stories

Online bullying blamed for assault on pregnant woman

UNPACKED: How $1.1b development will unfold

La Nina ignites fears of reef seagrass destruction

“As we remove stigma, people are more open to talking about it when they’re in trouble, so it’s really important.”

There was also a guest appearance from the newly-crowned Australian ultra-marathon runner Chris Murphy who recently took out 17th place in the world in a “last man standing” race.

Mr Murphy praised the phenomenal effort put in by the WTC for organising the event.

WTC president Gary Tebbatt also acknowledged the great effort undertaken by walkers on the day, especially in the confines of their costumes.

He was delighted by the great success of the first walkathon.

The club is still receiving donations for the cause, to contribute email whitsundaytriclub@gmail.com or send a message through the club’s Facebook page.

The Whitsunday Triathlon Club already has its sights set on a 2021 walkathon set to be bigger and better than the weekend’s event.

fundraising walkathon walking whitsunday suicide prevention network whitsunday triathlon club
Whitsunday Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Firefighters remain on scene at Airlie Beach fire

        Premium Content Firefighters remain on scene at Airlie Beach fire

        Information The blaze has been contained but crews continue to monitor the site, with smoke expected to impact the area for several days.

        Last confirms deputy leader tilt, claims victory in Burdekin

        Premium Content Last confirms deputy leader tilt, claims victory in Burdekin

        Politics He said it was ‘only appropriate’ that the LNP ensures a regional MP has a senior...

        Majority government good for state but Whitsundays up in air

        Premium Content Majority government good for state but Whitsundays up in air

        Opinion COLUMN: Chamber president reflects on state election as votes continue to be...

        50+ swimmers: Cannons smash PBs at club night

        Premium Content 50+ swimmers: Cannons smash PBs at club night

        Swimming A long list of swimmers hit at least one PB, while a couple set club records.