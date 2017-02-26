Colours create organic beauty

ALL NATURAL: Organic House of Hair and Beauty's Lynda Penhallurick offers an organic alternative to hair colouring.

IF YOU prefer to live an organic life, love to keep your hair looking fresh but don't like harsh chemicals used in salons, then the Organic House of Hair and Beauty has just the service for you.

The salon, which has just opened on the main street in Proserpine, offers completely organic products which are ammonia-free and are not tested on animals.

Owner Lynda Penhallurick started her own hairdressing business from home seven years ago - the same time she decided to start using organic products.

"I always wanted to open an organic salon just to give people an alternative to chemical colours or products,” she said.

Now, Ms Penhallurick has reached her goal, opening her business within The Sacred Art of Hair Salon.

A hairdresser of 25 years, Ms Penhallurick said many of her clients who would react to chemical products had no reaction to organic products.

"People would say it didn't burn their eyes or their skin and there's people now who wouldn't use anything else,” she said.

Ms Penhallurick said hair would stay in better condition when organic products were used.

"What happens with ammonia is it's in the chemical colour to blow the (hair) cuticle open to allow the colour to penetrate (the follicle),” she said.

"With organic colours, there's no ammonia and it's activated mainly with heat so it slightly raises the cuticle and then the cuticle closes back down.”

Ms Penhallurick said when you colour your hair with organic colouring, there is less colour loss so your hair looks fresher for longer with colour that remains beautifully vibrant and natural.

"This is because when you're using chemical colour, the cuticle is blown so far open it can never close all the way back down again and that's where you lose colour,” she said.

Additionally, artificial fragrances and silicones are not used.

"Any smells are from essential oils,” she said.

Organic House of Hair and Beauty also offers additional services including waxing, perming and hair styling.

For more information or to book an appointment, phone Lynda Penhallurick on 0419723482.