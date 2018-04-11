$1.8 million Fastnet Rock colt tops sales

Moore Bloodstock secured this horse by Fastnet Rock and O’Marilyn for $1.8m. Picture: Aushorse

Moore Bloodstock secured this horse by Fastnet Rock and O’Marilyn for $1.8m. Picture: Aushorse

A COLT by Fastnet Rock was the most expensive horse sold at the Inglis Australian Easter Yearling Sales on Tuesday after George Moore won a bidding battle against Coolmore.

Hong Kong-based Moore Bloodstock ended up bidding $1.8m for the colt who is out of Group 1 New Zealand Sires' Produces Stakes winner O'Marilyn.

Moore admitted the original plan was to spend $900,000 and it's highly likely he'll kick off his racing career in Australia before a possible move to Hong Kong.

"I think we've got the best horse in the sale," Moore said.

"When Coolmore are going against you, you should be pretty pleased because they know what they're talking about when they're buying horses.

"He's the best mover of the sale. He's a Fastnet Rock that glides and really moves well. He's a similar size to his mother so I wasn't worried. He's not a big horse but Foxwedge was 15.3 (hands) and he's showing a lot of similarities to that horse.

"The horse caught my eye and I think he's going to do very well. I was going to spend $900,000, so I doubled."

Seven more horses were sold Tuesday for more than $1m and 54 lots sold for $500,000 which was no surprise to Dean Hawthorne who secured a Fastnet Rock filly by Rezoned for $1.25m.

"We've been waiting and we thought she was the best filly in the sale and $1m is the new $500,000," he said.

Moore Bloodstock secured this horse by Fastnet Rock and O’Marilyn for $1.8m. Picture: Aushorse

"These fillies don't really let you down on the track. She's bred to get a bit of ground but, physically, she looks like a smart filly who should be ready to go in the autumn.

"We'll make our decision as to who trains the horse soon."

On day two of the sale colts were sold for an average of $362,150 and fillies went for $335,662.

Half the buyers were from Australia while 30 per cent of buyers came from Asia and 10 per cent from the Middle East.

Arrowfield Stud continued to be the leading vendor by aggregate ($11,390,000) while Coolmore was second with $9,645,000.

The second dearest buy was a Snitzel colt out of Group 1 winner Go Indy Go, which fetched $1.5m when Steve Morley secured him for a syndicate which included Glenlogan Park, Whitby Bloodstock and RIFA Mustang.

Fastnet Rock and Snitzel, sire of Redzel and Trapeze Artist, both produced three million dollar sales while Deep Impact had two and Frankel and I Am Invincible had one each.

The sales finish up today where a Snitzel colt out of Tetsuko is expected to attract plenty of attention.

Meanwhile, Randwick Guineas winner and star colt Kementari has been spelled and will return for a spring campaign.

"He looks like he has heaps left to offer. There are some beautiful weight-for-age races for him in the spring," trainer James Cummings said.