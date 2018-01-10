Come and try outrigging

ON THE WATER: Open women's Outrigger Whitsunday OC6 finish their race at the Outrigger Challenge on Saturday.

OUTRIGGER: Looking for a chance to get on the water, get fit and have fun all in the one activity?

Look no further than outrigger paddling with Outrigger Whitsunday.

Join a core group of Whitsunday locals in the fastestest growing water sport in Queensland this Saturday from 10am-1pm when they host the 2018 Outrigger Whitsunday sign-on day.

Outrigger Whitsunday president Nick Bellinger said the sign-on day gave existing members a chance to get involved for another year and for new members to sign up for the first time.

"We are going to do an exhibition on the V12 which is two six-man canoes lashed together,” he said. "The idea is to give people some exposure to the sport on the weekend.”

The sign-on day will also offer the club a chance to promote the four-week challenge beginning in February.

The four-week challenge is a come and try format in which participants will get feel for the competitive side of the sport.

"We will get them paddling under race conditions and will be run in-line with our members when we do intensive training sessions.”

The club has 57 members which Bellinger said Outrigger Whitsunday planned to boost by 75 per cent at its sign-on day.

Bellinger agreed at the moment the sport of outrigging was enjoying steady growth especially in North Queensland

From February 2-4 seven paddlers in the the open men's representative squad will head to the Sunshine Coast for the National Sprint Titles.

"We are hoping to qualify for world sprints in Tahiti in July,” Bellinger said.

"We are pretty confident. We want to get down there and take the gold medal, which will have us seeded as the number one Australian team and give us a big advantage when we hit the world stage in Tahiti.”

PADDLE TIME