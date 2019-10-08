Menu
Tennis

Comeback king Murray’s improbable Aus Open return

8th Oct 2019 10:11 AM

THREE-time grand slam winner Andy Murray's improbable tennis comeback will continue with a return to the Australian Open this summer.

Murray was farewelled by the Australian public last January in an emotional first-round defeat to Roberto Bautista Agut.

Murray underwent right hip surgery after the tournament, an operation which put his entire future in doubt.

 

But he's made a remarkable return, defeating Juan Ignacio Londero in the first round of the Shanghai Masters on Monday for his fifth tour-level victory since the surgery.

And on Tuesday the Australian Open confirmed Murray would be taking part in the first grand slam event of 2020.

Murray, who won the Shanghai title on his last appearance in 2016, fell behind after two breaks in the first set against Londero on Monday but battled back to win in two hours and 17 minutes.

"Since I came back to play, these are by far the fastest conditions I've played in," said Murray.

"So I struggled early on with my movement. But it was nice to be back and playing here again, get the win and hopefully start the next match quicker."

