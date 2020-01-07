Celeste Barber calls out billionaires for $40m fundraiser

Celeste Barber has called out billionaires, asking why they're not donating to help the Australian bushfire crisis.

The comedian has reached $40 million with her Facebook fundraiser.

"Remember when Notre Dame burnt down - very sad, don't get me wrong, RIP Notre Dame, historic building," she said on social media this morning.

"And something like billions of dollars were raised, by I think like a handful of people. Where are those people now?

"Because I tell you what, every day people are donating $10 here, $10 there, that's what's getting us to now $40 million."

She said if the billionaires donated their version of $10 it would be amazing.

"We need assistance, please billionaires," she pleaded.

Celeste Barber and husband Api Robin.

People from all over the globe have been flooding the comedian's fire fundraiser page, adding to the already staggering amount she's raised minute by minute.

The Instagram celebrity was attracting $10,000 a minute at one point on Sunday afternoon and today the amount continues to climb, now hitting more than $40 million.

Barber has been sharing updates with her 6.4 million Instagram followers on her family who has property in the town on the NSW South Coast that's been evacuated.

She also shared an image yesterday morning that her new goal was $29 billion.

"Every year, the Australian government gives $29 billion of OUR money to subsidise coal and gas industries," the post said.

"It would cost less than a tenth of that amount to rebuild every home lost to the fires, but the Liberals say they don't have the money. Who are they really working for?"

Barber shared this post this morning.

She said she wants to keep the fundraiser going.

Yesterday morning Barber also took to her accounts to share a message.

"It's so much, so much money, do I stop it now?," she said.

"But then I see all the things you guys are sending me, our family are sending us, so many people need help. I can't wrap my head around it. So much wildlife.

"So I'm going to keep pushing. I think we get as much as we can. We've already got so much but we have to help people rebuild, completely rebuild their lives."

She said she was going to talk to the RFS today about where the money was going.

She said the money raised, which was initially intended for the NSW RFS, will also be spread to Victoria and South Australia, the Red Cross and families of those killed in the fires, to be decided in consultation with NSW RFS.

Barber also gave a shoutout to her mother-in-law in Eden who did not mince her words on Australia's ongoing crisis.

Her mother-in-law Joy Robin has been evacuated from Eden.

One man wrote on her Facebook page, "So many mixed emotions. Delight in the human spirit that has woven this awe-inspiring contribution, mixed with sadness for the suffering of so many people and animals. Celeste, words fail me. Love. Just love."

Another woman from Murwillumbah in NSW said her three boys donated their moneybox savings and they matched and doubled their contribution.

"It is our way of giving back after we were so kindly taken care of by our community after experiencing damage from the floods in 2017," she wrote.

Many praised how as an influencer Barber was sharing her social media status for good, while others have called for her to become our next Prime Minister.

Even celebrities such as Natalie Portman, Lizzo and Kris Jenner shared Barber's page and donated.

People from all over the world have flooded the page.

HOW IT STARTED

"Want to join me in supporting a good cause?" Barber originally wrote on her Facebook page.

"I'm raising money for The Trustee for NSW Rural Fire Service & Brigades Donations Fund and your contribution will make an impact, whether you donate a lot or a little."

Barber posted updates on Instagram throughout the day showing her surprise and then growing shock at the magnitude of the donations.

"What do you say?" said a clearly emotional Barber last week as the donations surged above $6 million.

"Please help anyway you can."