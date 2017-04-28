Comedy festival to roll into town

FUNNY MAN: Irish-born comedian and Australian comedy staple Dave Callan will MC the show.

BUCKLE up Whitsundays, because the Melbourne International Comedy Festival Roadshow is headed to town to deliver the freshest and funniest from Australia's largest comedy festival.

With an all-killer, no-filler cast of Australian stars, talented newcomers and international performers, all your comedy bases will be covered.

Featuring everything from stand-up to sketch, slapstick to song, each individual line-up presents the best of the festival in one hilarious show.

Every year a cast of intrepid entertainers boards the bus and sets its sights on more than 80 destinations across Australia.

No road is left untravelled and no sides are left unsplit, from Darwin to Devonport and everywhere in between.

The Whitsundays is set to be treated to five comedians including MC and Australian stalwart Dave Callan and up and comer Andy Saunders.

They'll be joined by a couple of international stars in the UK's Carl Donnelly, India's Daniel Fernandes and Singaporean stand up Sharul Channa.

The Melbourne International Comedy Festival is the biggest comedy festival in Australia and one of the biggest in the world.

The organisers would like to warn that performances often contain coarse language, sexual references and material that can offend therefore it is recommended for people aged 15 years or older.

While movies at the Proserpine Entertainment Centre are currently cancelled until further notice due to cyclone-related issues, the Comedy Festival will still go ahead either at the centre or another venue yet to be confirmed.

PEC manager Chris Patrick said tickets would continue be sold through the venue.

Customers can stay informed via the centre's Facebook page.

BELLY LAUGHS

WHAT: Melbourne International Comedy Festival 2017

WHEN: Wednesday, May 3, 7.30pm

WHERE: Proserpine RSL

TICKETS: 49452312