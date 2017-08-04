Comedy gala a sell-out success

Whitsunday Reef Festival Comedy Gala at the Reef Gateway last night. Photo: Andrew Pattinson

THE first event on the 2017 Whitsunday Reef Festival has been a sell-out success.

The Comedy Gala, held at the Reef Gateway Hotel last night, proved the perfect event to begin the four-day entertainment extravaganza.

Comedy Gala coordinator Ellen Kerr said the event provided a night of riotous laughter.

Two Brisbane comics, Steve Whiteley and Mark McConville, were introduced to the crown by Whitsunday favourites Steady Eddie and Jolly Jingo.

"They got up and played music and you can't have steady Eddie on stage and not have fun." Ms Kerr said.

Now in its 11th year the comedy gala continues to offer some serious bang for your buck.

"People got really good value for money; to get that much entertainment in one night is pretty amazing," Ms Kerr said.

The Reef Festival continues tonight with Fireworks on the Foreshore and Beats on the Beach, followed by Revvin' the Reef, The Rotary Street Parade, Wearable Art and the Mantra Magic Mile tomorrow.