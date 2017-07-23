Comedy gala to bring laughs

FUNNY MAN: Steve Whiteley is one of this year's comedians at the Reef Festival Comedy Gala on August 3.

LAUGHTER is widely attributed with improving your mood, your relationships and your stress levels so do your health a favour and indulge in a night of hilarity at the Whitsunday Reef Festival Comedy Gala.

A hearty giggle will not only make you feel good, but is the perfect opportunity for a night out.

Ellen Kerr, organiser of next month's annual event, said two of Brisbane's best-loved comedians - Mark McConville and Steve Whiteley - would be performing and the evening would be co-hosted by Steady Eddy and Jolly Jingo.

Ms Kerr said the aim of evening as part of the 17th Reef Festival was to provide an opportunity for locals get together and have an affordable night out.

"I think laughter is the best medicine,” she said.

Mr McConville, who has been performing as a stand-up comic for 18 years, is passionate about helping reduce stress in our society and rates of depression and suicide.

He is an advocate for mental health and holds laughter clinics, which combine comedy and laughter to help people find ways to increase their daily exposure to humour.

"Making people laugh is the best job in the world. I absolutely love it,” he said.

"I'm a firm believer in encouraging people to experience comedy in all its forms; it's been proven that laughter is beneficial to your health and can help reduce stress and anxiety. This in turn creates more work for comedians thus adding value to our industry as a whole, so everybody wins.”

"My ultimate goal is to reduce societal stress, depression and suicides by creating a direct link between the comedy industry and that of mental health, while making a lot of people laugh along the way.”

Nicknamed 'The Bogan Prince of Australian Comedy', Mr Whiteley spends much of his time performing on cruise ships but loves to tour Australia when he's home. He is known for his engaging storytelling expertise and his unique observations of personal experiences and everyday life.

Tickets are on sale now and are expected to sell out.

