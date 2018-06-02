Comic legend to hit the Reef Gateway Hotel

COMEDY KING: Kevin Bloody Wilson will perform at the Reef Gateway Hotel on June 10.

COMEDY KING: Kevin Bloody Wilson will perform at the Reef Gateway Hotel on June 10.

MOST are familiar with the work of a man whose humour has helped forge the Australian national identity.

Heard of Kevin Bloody Wilson? Yes. But have you taken the chance to see the legend himself on stage?

The people of the Whitsundays will have their chance, on June 20 at the Reef Gateway Hotel, to tick off another bucket list experience when Wilson tours The Almost Awesome Tour across the country.

Kevin Bloody Wilson's brand of raunchy humour owes as much to rugby songs as it does to the "ocker” attitude.

He has always struggled for mainstream airplay but nonetheless he has managed to release 21 albums with record sales well into the hundreds of thousands.

Born Dennis Bryant in Sydney in 1947, Kevin Bloody Wilson has and continues to develop a cult following and as one of Australia's most successful comedians, he continues to tour and perform an average of 120 concerts world-wide each year.

He moved to Perth and began playing bawdy songs as a hobby, singing at pubs and Australian rules football clubs.

In 1984, he put together a cassette of his songs called Your Average Australian Yobbo, which he sold at gigs and by mail order.

He managed to sell 22,000 copies of the cassette before it was eventually transferred to LP, where it went on to sell many thousands more.

Wilson was the first Australian performing artist to have a website which a friend set up for him in 1993, which has since been a major source of album and product sales.

He also runs an internet radio station, kevfm.com, which had the honour of being the first 24-hour adult comedy radio station.

This guy is a true Aussie legend and a must-see for any person wanting to see absolute original Australian comedy when he hits the stage at the Reef Gateway Hotel next month.

COMIC LEGEND