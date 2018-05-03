Comic relief is coming to the Gateway Hotel

BELLY LAUGHS: Brennan Reece will be touring with the Melbourne Comedy Festival when it comes to the Reef Gateway Hotel next month.

AUSTRALIA'S largest comedy festival is packing up and hitting the road - and it's coming to the Reef Gateway Hotel next month.

The Festival Roadshow as it journeys around the country is home-delivering hot and tasty comic treats to audiences near and far.

Featuring fantastic funny-makers from Australia and beyond, the roadshow has it all.

It's stand-up, sketch, satire, silliness and song - all in one side-splitting show.

For nearly 20 years, this roving tour-de-comedy has visited towns and cities throughout Australia, from Mildura to Mt Isa and everywhere in between.

There's nowhere the exceptional entertainers fear to tread, so they're bound to be heading your way.

You won't want to miss it when this bounty of belly laughs rolls into town. Come on Australia - pack your laughing gear and get on board the roadshow.

Headlining the roadshsow coming to the Reef Gateway Hotel is self-professed working class, Lancashire- born millennial Brennan Reece.

In 2016, Brennan's perfectly pitched debut show Everglow was recognised for its heart-rending honesty and cheerful warmth and saw him deservedly nominated for best newcomer at the 2016 Edinburgh Comedy Awards.

A classic triple-threat entertainer, the 30-year-old English Comedian of the Year winner has featured in popular TV shows The Comedy Allstars (ABC), Skins (Channel 4) and The Johnny & Inel Show (CBBC), feature films such as Soulboy and Marvellous, as well as some more serious plays and musicals.

SIDE-SPLITTING

WHAT: Melbourne Comedy Festival Roadshow

WHERE: Reef Gateway Hotel

WHEN: May 16, 7.30pm

COST: Adults $38, concession $36