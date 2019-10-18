'Like coming home': Whitsunday business to open new office

RETURN: Eclipse Financial Services founder Justin Butler said that it feels like 'coming home' to be able to open an office in Bowen.

Jordan Gilliland

A WHITSUNDAY businessman has returned to Bowen where his career began after seeing an opportunity to expand his business into the community.

Financial service provider, Eclipse Financial Services, has opened an office in Bowen.

Located in the Rekenen Accounting building at 58 Herbert St, Eclipse Financial Services founder Justin Butler said that he saw the need for the service in the Bowen region.

Originally from Bundaberg, Mr Butler spent five years working for the Bowen Westpac Branch as a financial adviser before making the leap to starting his own business in 2003.

"It all begun when I left the big banks and opened up my first office in Airlie Beach," Mr Butler said.

"I wasn't comfortable pushing products on people in a single institution but I still wanted to help people gain the most from their investments.

"We're now at 6 employees and have opened offices in Proserpine, Brisbane and the Gold Coast, with Bowen to be the latest addition."

Mr Butler said with his roots in the Whitsundays stemming from Bowen, and his wife originally from the sleepy coastal town, it felt like 'coming home' to be able to open an office in the area.

With an already established customer base in the region, he said it was time to be able to have a physical Bowen office.

If the integrated office is a success, he said that the plan would be to expand into a stand-alone office within two years.

"Pending how the business at the Bowen branch goes, I'd like to see us move into our own location," he said.

"I have a friend currently in Townsville who has more experience in the field than even I do, and I know he is keen on Bowen and would love to be able to work here."

Mr Butler said the best part of a local branch was the 'face to face' aspect of doing business.

He said it was important to be able to regularly see clients, and alleviate any worries they may have.

"We mostly deal with people in their 50's and 60's who are looking at retirement, but the younger you come to us the better we can plan your finances," Mr Butler said.

"Part of having this office is the ability for Bowen locals to not have to travel to us an hour away. If they have a query we can actually see them in person."

"A lot of the big banks have actually stopped offering financial advisers and outsource to other companies, which is great for the big cities but regionally we get none of that.

"Having this office will let us help people in Bowen sleep a little easier knowing that there is a plan for their money."