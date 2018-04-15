Comm Games sports fans get rides from Whitsunday Transit

Whitsunday Transit's Ed Deakes on the Gold Coast has been driving sports fans and volunteers around the coast all week.

Whitsunday Transit's Ed Deakes on the Gold Coast has been driving sports fans and volunteers around the coast all week.

IT'S not often commuters have the chance to jump on a Whitsunday Transit bus and get a ride from Carrara Stadium to Nerang.

Though all week during the Commonwealth Games sports fans got that chance and have been loving it.

Driver with the company Ed Deakes said Whitsunday Transit had heeded the call from Commonwealth Games committee and sent three buses, five drivers and a mechanic to aid in the gargantuan logistical task of moving spectators and volunteers between venues and connecting transport.

"We are cheery and everyone we talk to we say 'hello' to. People were just happy to be on our bus, they were excited to be on a Whitsunday Transit bus,” he said.

"Once people got on board the Whitsunday Transit buses they wanted to say on and get off in Airlie Beach.

Three Whitsunday Transit buses, five drivers and a mechanic have heeded the call to transport passengers around the Gold Coast for the Commonwealth Games.

"Just because of our attitude and having people on the bus who were so friendly and our overall excitement.

"That is what we are from Airlie Beach, we are happy people which goes with the environment up there, it a beautiful environment and we like to welcome people.”

Mr Deakes, a driver with the Cannonvale-based comany for two years said it was a special feeling to be part of a global world-class sporting event.

"It was very very exciting to be a part of and to be able to assist where we did and get all the spectators and the volunteer workforce to the events on time was an experience you will never forget.

"To be part of a global event that obviously showcases the Gold Coast and Brisbane and Queensland to the rest of the world, its a one-in-lifetime opportunity and I am glad Whitsunday Transit gave us the opportunity to part if it.”

One of three Whitsunday Transit buses at the Gold Coast for the Commonwealth Games.

Mr Deakes said he did have a good knowledge of the Gold Coast area but it had been a while since he had driven the roads of the Goldie and there had been a lot of traffic changes.

But equipped with GPS technology provided by the Commonwealth Games made navigation a breeze and no driver got lost.

Mr Deakes and the other drivers return to the Whitsundays today.