Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

CommBank services down for customers

by Anthony Piovesan
26th Apr 2021 11:46 AM

 

Commonwealth Bank's online banking service is down, leaving thousands of people unable to use their cards.

Commonwealth Bank confirmed it was "aware of an issue impacting cards" on Monday morning.

"Credit cards, debit cards and some card settings may be unavailable right now," it said on its website.

"Some payments may also be unsuccessful. We're working urgently to fix this as soon as we can.

"We apologise for any inconvenience caused."

Originally published as CommBank services down for customers

More Stories

commbank editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Person in serious condition after Bowen Bruce Highway crash

        Premium Content Person in serious condition after Bowen Bruce Highway crash

        News One lane of traffic on the highway has since reopened.

        Whitsunday power outage impacts 737 customers

        Premium Content Whitsunday power outage impacts 737 customers

        News UPDATE: Ergon crews have reduced the number of impacted properties to six, but full...

        Flight delay forces passengers into 14-day quarantine

        Premium Content Flight delay forces passengers into 14-day quarantine

        News Passengers forced into hotel quarantine after flight delays

        A whole new app experience coming your way

        A whole new app experience coming your way

        News This is moving to a new home for a better digital experience