Menu
Login
News

Committed to servicing the community

RIBBON CUTTING: Mayor Andrew Willcox opens the new Whitsunday Council service centre at Whitsunday Plaza Shopping centre on Monday February 19, 2018.
RIBBON CUTTING: Mayor Andrew Willcox opens the new Whitsunday Council service centre at Whitsunday Plaza Shopping centre on Monday February 19, 2018. Tamera Francis
tamera francis
by

WHITSUNDAY Regional Council opened a customer service centre at Whitsunday Plaza Shopping Centre in Cannonvale.

The brand new Customer Service Centre at Whitsunday Plaza will allow residents in the area to make face to face enquiries and payments more easily.

Mayor Andrew Willcox opened the centre on Monday March 19, with a ceremonial cutting of the ribbon.

(Left-Right): Adam Hagy, Barry Omundson, Councillior Ron Petterson, Mayor Andrew Willcox, Councillor Jan Clifford, Christie Moloney, Kirsty Downing, SHane Douglas, Paul Fendley and Chelsea Lambert. At the opening of the Whitsunday Council's new service dest at Whitsunday Plaza on Monday February 19.
(Left-Right): Adam Hagy, Barry Omundson, Councillior Ron Petterson, Mayor Andrew Willcox, Councillor Jan Clifford, Christie Moloney, Kirsty Downing, SHane Douglas, Paul Fendley and Chelsea Lambert. At the opening of the Whitsunday Council's new service dest at Whitsunday Plaza on Monday February 19. Tamera Francis

Council would like to reiterate that this Customer Service Centre is an additional service for the community, and won't replace the Proserpine Customer Service Centre.

The Whitsunday Council is committed to rebuilding the Proserpine Administration Building, with hopes of having repairs completed by July/August 2018.

Topics:  andrew willcox customer service centre whitsunday plaza shopping centre whitsunday regional council

Whitsunday Times

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Storms cause power outages to thousands of homes

Storms cause power outages to thousands of homes

A POWER outage in the Whitsunday originally affecting 1600 Ergon Energy customers is is now causing power interruptions to 7000 homes.

Cannonvale house goes up in flames

A house fire at Waite Creek Court in Cannonvale has been contained by the Queensland Fire and Rescue Service.

Cannonvale house goes up in flames.

These little piggies no longer go to market

Owner of Whitsunday Beefalo and Berkshire Gold, Christina della Valle with the 5 day old piglets.

These little piggies no longer go to market.

Court threats as controversial CBD development denied

Whitsunday Funerals and Crematorium's new premises on the corner of Shakespeare and Juliet Streets in Mackay..

Funeral owner to take the council to court over crematorium

Local Partners