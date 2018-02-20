Committed to servicing the community

RIBBON CUTTING: Mayor Andrew Willcox opens the new Whitsunday Council service centre at Whitsunday Plaza Shopping centre on Monday February 19, 2018.

RIBBON CUTTING: Mayor Andrew Willcox opens the new Whitsunday Council service centre at Whitsunday Plaza Shopping centre on Monday February 19, 2018. Tamera Francis

WHITSUNDAY Regional Council opened a customer service centre at Whitsunday Plaza Shopping Centre in Cannonvale.

The brand new Customer Service Centre at Whitsunday Plaza will allow residents in the area to make face to face enquiries and payments more easily.

Mayor Andrew Willcox opened the centre on Monday March 19, with a ceremonial cutting of the ribbon.

(Left-Right): Adam Hagy, Barry Omundson, Councillior Ron Petterson, Mayor Andrew Willcox, Councillor Jan Clifford, Christie Moloney, Kirsty Downing, SHane Douglas, Paul Fendley and Chelsea Lambert. At the opening of the Whitsunday Council's new service dest at Whitsunday Plaza on Monday February 19. Tamera Francis

Council would like to reiterate that this Customer Service Centre is an additional service for the community, and won't replace the Proserpine Customer Service Centre.

The Whitsunday Council is committed to rebuilding the Proserpine Administration Building, with hopes of having repairs completed by July/August 2018.