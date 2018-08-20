CommBank customers’ fury over massive outage

Commonwealth Bank customers are unable to transfer funds or use their cards. Picture: AAP Image/Erik Anderson

CUSTOMERS with Commonwealth Bank haven't been able to transfer money for hours because of issues with NetBank and the CommBank app while businesses can't accept Visa cards.

The bank issued a statement just before 7.30am after being inundated with people unable to use their accounts.

"We're aware of an issue affecting non-CBA Visa card transactions at CBA merchant terminals and some payments in NetBank and CommBank app," a Commonwealth spokeswoman said.

Those with MasterCard and CBA cards are not impacted by the outage.

The notification Commonwealth Bank customers get when they log in.



"We're working to fix this as a priority and we apologise for any inconvenience," she said.

Customers who logged in to online banking system received a message warning them to try again later.

"You may not be able to make payments or access all features while logged on this morning. Please try again later," it said.

In April, customers with the bank had credit card balances disappear from the smartphone app and the online system.

The digital problems in April also temporarily wiped out the balances of home and personal loans, travel money card accounts and affected bill payments that used BPAY.

Shops were also unable to accept debit and credit card transactions from Commonwealth customers.

It is not clear when the current outage is going to be rectified.