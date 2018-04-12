Ripped Aussie athletes shine on glitter strip

An Insta look inside the 2018 Commonwealth Games athletes village. Kaye Scott @kayescott

THEY'RE young, fit and abs-olutely fabulous.

The Gold Coast is heating up and we aren't talking about the weather, with Australian athletes peppered across the glitter strip for the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

And while their incredible sporting talent is making international headlines, with the green and gold dominating the medal tally so far, it'd be impossible not to cast your eyes away from the shiny medals to their washboard abs and insanely hot bods.

From volleyball stars, to rulers of the pool and track and field competitors, these are some of the most ripped Aussie athletes on the circuit.

Picture: Kaye Scott has reached the semi-finals at the Gold Coast. Picture: Instagram

Genevieve LaCaze is one of Australia’s best middle distance runners.

Australian Rugby Sevens player Charlie Taylor. Picture: Supplied

Ellia Green hopes to lead Australia to gold in the Rugby Sevens. Picture: Supplied

Olympic champion Kyle Chalmers was among the medals on the Gold Coast.

Australian diver Declan Stacey.

Jake Packard (centre) was part of the gold medal-winning 4x100 medley relay team. Picture: AAP Image/Darren England