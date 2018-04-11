‘F...ing awesome’: Mitchell spears record

UPDATE: FOURTH time lucky and feeling "f ... king awesome", Aussie Kathryn Mitchell has smashed the Commonwealth Games javelin throw record on her way to a much-deserved gold medal.

The 35-year-old put the competition to bed with her first throw of 68.92m which was not just an Australian record but also surpassed the Games record which had been owned by fellow Aussie Kim Mickle.

Mitchell's extraordinary throw means only six women have sent the javelin further in history.

She was in tears before her last throw as the enormity of her achievement sunk in.

Australia’s Kathryn Mitchell on her way to winning gold in the javelin.

"That was pretty f. king awesome," Mitchell said. "What can I say? You hope for this type of result.

"I have worked a lot this season not to focus too much on results and more on the process. It has worked and it's a little bit unbelievable."

Her Australian teammate Kelsey-Lee Roberts joined her on the dias with her final throw of the competition, 63.89m, earning her the silver medal - which improved on her bronze medal effort from Glasgow four years ago.

It's been a stunning couple of months for Mitchell who won her first national title for 10 years in February and then broke the Australian record with a throw of 68.57m at the Victorian Championships on March 3.

The Victorian, who is competing in a record-equalling fourth Games, has previously finished sixth, fifth and fourth since debuting in Melbourne 2006.

Her opening throw would have won the gold medal at the Rio Olympics which was won in 66.18m. Mitchell finished sixth in the final with a best of 64.36m.

Mitchell has been working with a sports psychologist in recent times as she searched for answers about the lack of medals in her CV.

An emotional Kathryn Mitchell celebates her gold medal win with silver medallist Kelsey-Lee Roberts.

Her previous best result is fifth at the 2015 world championships.

"The paradox of sport is that the less that you focus on the results, the better the results come," Mitchell said.

"I put all distances out of my mind, I knew I could throw the Australia record eventually but I just said to myself, 'Just allow it to happen and it will come'.

"Then when I thew it everyone started to talk about 70 metres. That will come but I just have to say relaxed."

Leading into the Gold Coast, the veteran thrower revealed she was getting inspiration from the likes of 36-year-old Roger Federer.

"My body is good, it's ­injury free,'' she said. "This will be my last Commonwealth Games but if everything is still going well I will see it through to Tokyo (2020 Olympics) and then hang up my boots.''

Mitchell's long-time coach is German legend Uwe Hohn who is the only athlete in history to throw the javelin more than 100 metres, which caused a redesign of the implement.