Community brings food for thought

COMMUNITY SPIRIT: Four tables were filled with community minded individuals at PCYC for Breakfast for Champions.

A BUNCH of community minded people came together to fill their brains and their bellies for the PCYC's Breakfast for Champions last week.

On Friday, more than 40 people used the breakfast to discuss issues in the Whitsunday community.

Youth worker and community development officer at PCYC Cassie Holeczy said attendees were asked to identify and discuss what issues the area could face in the next five years.

"It was about coming up with actions at the end that were realistic and manageable,” she said.

Those invited were specifically chosen to have a range of different sectors of the community represented at each table, with school principals, business owners, individual community representatives, indigenous elders, cultural leaders, members of council and a youth representative present.

"The information that gets collated is what helps PCYC to identify its benchmarking and budgeting over the next year and it stands as evidence for us to apply for community funding and grants,” Ms Holeczy said.

"We're giving documentation saying all these sectors of the community have identified this as an issue, this is a solution, can we have some financial support to make this happen.”

Ms Holeczy said the morning was incredibly successful and she was grateful to everyone who attended.

"I think the dedication to come to a meeting at 6am and then go to a full day of work is wonderful,” she said.