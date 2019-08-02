Community champion steps down from role

NEW CHAPTER AWAITS: Bowen Neighbourhood Centre co-ordinator Deanna Tinirau bids farewell to the community organisation at the end of the month.

THE strongest people are forged in the most difficult roles, and the end of this month will see one of the strongest the Whitsundays has to offer leave her high-profile job.

Deanna Tinirau has seen it all in the past seven years.

Her role as Bowen Neighbourhood Centre co-ordinator has allowed her to see the greatest of highs and the lowest of lows.

It wasn't always a job she had planned to take, but once in the role she knew there was nowhere else she was meant to fit.

"I applied for the role and I wasn't sure at first. I had worked a lot of different jobs over the years and I was interested when I first saw it,” Ms Tinirau said.

"However, it has been an absolutely amazing job, and I have watched the centre go from strength to strength since my time here started.”

Ms Tinirau said in her seven years she had endured challenging moments, which had sometimes felt almost overwhelming.

"You see a lot in this job. You're there helping some of the people in the community who truly need the most help,” she said.

"But you'll never see a community like Bowen that is as prepared to help out as they are. So many people would give the shirt off their back to help out.”

One of Ms Tinirau's greatest success stories has been her push for greater funding for the centre.

"There was a point in time where we were running the centre on less than $100,000 a year, and that was including the wages of two employees as well.

"We have around 15,000 to 16,000 contacts a year with people in the community, and that didn't stop when we had that reduced funding.

"We've secured a lot of grants, and a lot of funding to help the centre. The latest success being the planned 2021 opening of our new site.”

Over the seven years, Mrs Tinirau has seen a change in the needs and services of the community, however she said some things have remained an unfortunate constant.

"When I first started, the big issues were housing issues, budgeting and homelessness,” Ms Tinirau said.

"These are still issues but we've seen a real rise in drug problems in the last seven years.”

Domestic violence is one of the unfortunate constants, but Ms Tinirau said there had been a positive shift since she began.

"It's becoming less taboo to talk about it, and more people are seeking help,” she said.

"There's still a long way to go though, and I know the team here will be ready to help the community.”

Ms Tinirau will be calling Yeppoon home after she steps down at the end of August, in a move to be closer to family.

"I'm also looking to scale down to a part-time position after this job,” she said.

"But I will be expecting an invite back when that new centre opens, that's for sure!”