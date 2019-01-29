Community champions recognised in awards

Whitsunday Regional Council southern region Australia Day Awards winners (from left) Sports Administrator Award recipients Juanita Lawn and Howard Lawn, Whitsunday Coast Chamber of Commerce president Allan Milostic representing the Great Australian Bites Festival which was named Community Event of the Year, Junior Cultural Award winner Porsha Hancock, Junior Sports Award recipient Jy Parkinson, Young Citizen of the Year Darcy Larkin, Citizen of the Year Merewyn Wright, Senior Citizen of the Year Roger Wodson, Wally Hinshen Volunteer of the Year Mario Faletti, Senior Sports Award winner Mark McConkey, Whitsunday Regional Council deputy mayor John Collins and Senior Cultural Award winner Michael Patullo.

THE champions of our community were recognised at an Australia Day awards ceremony in Cannonvale on Saturday.

Eleven community members received accolades in the Whitsunday Regional Council southern region awards.

Merewyn Wright received the top honour, being named Citizen of the Year for her work with the Rotary Club of Airlie Beach.

The Airlie Beach resident was surprised, but pleased, with her win.

In receiving her award, she paid tribute to all the winners and nominees for this year's Australia Day awards.

"I've always been in awe of the amazing previous winners,” she said.

Darcy Larkin took home the gong for Young Citizen of the Year.

The Proserpine State High School former school captain was always willing to lend a hand at school and was an outstanding role model for other students.

Among his accolades were winning the Secondary School Citizenship Order of Australia Award in 2018.

Airlie Beach's Roger Wodson took home the honours, being named Senior Citizen of the Year.

Mr Wodson has been secretary of Volunteer Marine Rescue Whitsunday for the past five years and has done much to help the organisation over that time, particularly with fundraising.

He was instrumental in raising $80,000 to $90,000 to repair cyclone damage to the VHF radio repeater stations on Hayman and Whitsunday Islands, as well as raising $50,000 for repairs to the Whitsunday Marine Club after Tropical Cyclone Debbie damaged it.

Mark McConkey was this year's Senior Sports Award winner.

For 20 years he has voluntarily coached and trained children and adults in running and gym fitness.

He was active in establishing the Whitsunday Running Club, which had the goal of establishing the first Airlie Beach Running Festival in 2013 and is also a member of the committee for the 'Run the Whitsunday trail' event.

In 2016 he also involved in the start-up for Airlie Beach Parkrun.

Cannon Valley's Jy Parkinson was named the Junior Sports Award winner for his contribution to swimming in the Whitsunday region.

Among his biggest highlights over the past 12 months was competing at the Queensland Short Course Championships where he won a gold, silver and bronze medals.

The former school house captain at St Catherine's Catholic College was also award an All Rounder award at school for his sporting and academic excellence.

Mt Julian couple Howard and Juanita Lawn were joint recipients of the Sports Administrator Award for their work at Proserpine Tennis Club after Tropical Cyclone Debbie.

The pair spent most of their free time at the club cleaning up, carrying out repair work, applying for grants and organising contractors.

Michael Patullo was the Senior Cultural Award winner.

Mr Patullo has been involved in the community, playing the bagpipes at the Anzac Day ceremony since 1969 and the lament since 1971.

He is also involved with junior rugby league, the local Rural Fire Brigade, and is a member of the Royal Australian order of the Buffalos.

Posha Hancock was named the Junior Cultural Award winner.

The former Proserpine State High School captain participated the Lions Youth of the Year competition and has been an advocate for mental health awareness throughout the school.

The 2018 Great Australian Bites was named the Community Event of the Year.

In its third year last year, the festival showcases local restaurants in a picnic style atmosphere.

Mario Faletti was named the winner of the Wally Hinschen Volunteer of the Year Award.

He has been a valuable worker for St Vincent de Paul in Proserpine for 10 years, and an active member of Proserpine Lions Club for 16 years.

He also helps the elderly in the community by mowing their lawns.