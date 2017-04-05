Community deserves 'a pat on the back'

Volunteer Whitsunday members Carol Alback, Heather Batrick, Chris Pannan, Tracey Lord and Andrew Sloane are giving away supplies outside their shed on Shute Harbour Road.

LES Heath has been "blown away" by the community spirit on show in the Whitsundays.

Mr Heath travelled to Airlie Beach from Townsville last week to volunteer his time to help the community with the recovery effort in the aftermath of Severe Tropical Cyclone Debbie.

"I haven't seen one negative down here in the week I've been here and everyone should be proud of themselves and give them a pat on the back," he said.

"The whole community spirit has been fantastic, it has restored my faith in human nature."

The Volunteer Whitsunday group have been busy at work today unloading essential items trucked from Mt Isa for people struggling to make ends meet.

An extensive range of items including baby cots, bedding, water, food, batteries and more can be found outside the Volunteer Whitsunday Shed on Shute Harbour Road Cannonvale, across from St Vinnies.

Volunteer Tracey Lord said it was important for people in hardship to get a hand.

"We want people here who genuinely need stuff," she said.

People can pick up these essential items until 12pm today and it will be distributed in following days until all supplies are taken up.

The Volunteer Whitsunday group are still looking for new members and any interested people can get in touch by sending a message on the 'Volunteers Whitsundays' group.

Alternatively people can contact Tracey Lord on 0400181248.

The Volunteer Whitsundays group expressed gratitude for support received from a number of businesses including Telstra Whitsunday, Whitsunday Transit, Dollars & Sense, Big W, Bowen Puma and the Mt Isa ADG Corporation for transporting community relief packs.