Community diary: What’s on this week in Mackay

Owner of Ziffy's Frozen Yoghurt Gwen Rae with some happy customers at the weekly Sunday Seaforth Markets on Palm Ave.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 15

- MULTICULTURAL playgroup for children aged 0-5, includes craft, activities, visit by Smarty's Fit Food Fun, cost $3, 9.30-11.30am, The Neighbourhood Hub, 43 Shakespeare St, East Mackay. Ph: 4957 2626.

- STORY TIME with Ros from Let the Children Play Toyshop, free, 9.30-10.30am, Shop 2/176 Victoria St, Mackay. Spaces limited to 10 children because of COVID-19 restrictions. Book via Eventbrite.

- LAPIDARY: learn the art of working with stones, first session free, $25 joining fee and $25 annual membership fee applies after, 9am-noon and 6.30-9pm, Mackay Gem and Craft Society, 3 Leisure Ct, South Mackay. Ph: 4942 8541.

- UNTAMED landscapes art exhibition featuring art inspired by the Kimberley's unique rock and land formations by artist Lesley Kane. Can be viewed 9am-2pm at Mackay Regional Botanic Gardens Cafe until July 28. Ph: 4952 7300 or email botanic@mackay.qld.gov.au

- WINTER sunrise trail run through hidden trails of the Mackay Harbour and Mt Bassett with Tri-ActV8, 5.30-6.15am, take lights as run starts in the dark, meet at Breakwater Bar and Restaurant, 9-19 Breakwater Access Rd, Mackay. Ph: 0403 080 149.

- MARKET: Greater Whitsunday's Farmer's Market, fresh seasonal produce straight from farmers, weekly from 7-11am, Bluewater Quay. For more details visit http://bit.ly/369yDth.

- PRIZE BINGO, 20 games, books $2 each, doors open 8.45am for eyes down at 9.15am, Magpies Sporting Club, Glenella Rd. Ph: 4965 6100.

- THE LEAP Hike, free event hosted by Double M Fitness, all ages and fitness levels welcome, 9.30am-noon. Ph: 0448 748 741.

THURSDAY, JULY 16

- NARCOTICS Anonymous Mackay, meets 7pm, 16 Keats St, Mackay. Ph: Rosco on 0428 992 762.

- FITTER for Life, catering for all mobility abilities: cost $6 per class plus $20 per annum insurance fee, 9-10am, Mackay Gymnastics, 5 Snow Wright Ct, Beaconsfield. Ph: 4942 0032.

- TUMMY TIME free development class for babies 0-6 months run by paediatric physiotherapist from Move and Play Paediatric Therapy. Places limited to five babies per class. To reserve your spot, phone 4942 9343.

- ADVENTURE Riders social night, discussions include adventure riding essentials, techniques, presentation from Queensland Ambulance Service paramedic on attending a rider down situation, food and refreshments provided, from 5.3pm, Bullet Bikes Superstore, 89 Gordon St, Mackay. Ph: 4957 2227.

- HOY card game, 9.30-11am weekly (excluding school holidays), $1 per board to play, please bring tokens like glass beads to play with. There is also a cent sale at half-time for $1 per sheet and a raffle at one ticket for $5 or three for $10 with the chance to win fruit and veg trays and shopping vouchers. All proceeds go to Glenella State Primary School. Magpies Sporting Club, Glenella Rd. Ph: 4965 6100.

- BABY BOUNCE session featuring nursery rhymes, finger plays and songs, 10.30-11am, Gordon White Library, 54 Phillip St, Mt Pleasant. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, limited spaces are available and so bookings are essential. Book via Eventbrite.

- MACKAY and District Pipe Band: learn to play the bagpipes or drums with free lessons, 6.30-7pm, St Paul's Uniting Church meeting room, 21 Macalister St. Spots limited due to COVID-19 Restrictions. Contact via Facebook for more information.

FRIDAY, JULY 17

- CALD Women's Club immigration information session hosted by Migrant settlement co-ordinator Coralie McKenzie in partnership with Valiant Lawyers registered migration agent Jenna du Preez. Covers overview on migration laws, citizenship pathways, domestic and family violence advice and more. Free event, 10am-noon, Mackay Women's Centre, 48 Shakespeare St, West Mackay. Bookings essential, text 0400 788 218 or email vale@tnhub.org.au

- SOCIAL table tennis. All ages welcome, equipment available, 9-11.30am at Mackay Table Tennis Centre, 76 Bridge Rd. First day free entry, $5 after. Ph: Coral 4957 8474.

- MAINLY MUSIC Sarina: Take the kids to dance, play and sing while you enjoy a cuppa and home baked goodies. Children from birth to kindergarten-age. 9.30am - 11am, Cost $5 per family, St Luke's Hall, 60 Broad St, Sarina. While COVID-19 restrictions remain, bookings are essential due to limited hall space. Email gkmorphy@bigpond.com

- CONVERSATIONS with Art, held on third Friday of each month, free casual discussion led by Artspace staff looking at traditional and contemporary artworks from Gallery and Museum Collections around the world, 1-2.30pm, Artspace Mackay, 61 Gordon St, Mackay.

- SOCIAL HOOPS, all abilities welcome, bring your own basketball if possible, every Friday 7pm, PCYC Whitsunday, Shute Harbour Rd, Airlie Beach. Ph: Whitsundays Basketball 0427 228 984.

- PYJAMA DAY fundraiser for children in foster care, hosted by Ooralea Education and Care Centre, donate via https://the-pyjama-foundation.giveeasy.org/campaigns/ooraleas-pajama-day-fundraiser/

- STORY TIME session featuring nursery rhymes, stories and songs for children aged two and a half to five years, 9.30-10am, Gordon White Library, 54 Phillip St, Mt Pleasant. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, limited spaces are available and bookings are essential. Book via Eventbrite.

SATURDAY, JULY 18

- LAPIDARY: learn the art of working with stones, first session free, $25 joining fee and $25 annual membership fee applies after, 9am-noon and 1-4pm, Mackay Gem and Craft Society, 3 Leisure Ct, South Mackay. Ph: 4942 8541.

- FALUN GONG meditation and relaxation, 9-11am, Tropical Sun Garden Lawn (under mango tree), Mackay Regional Botanic Gardens. Ph: Catherine 4952 2262.

- TRIPLE P Positive Parenting Program: simple, practical strategies to help parents build strong, healthy relationships and confidently manage their children's behaviour and prevent problems developing, 9am-noon, Ooralea Education and Care Centre, 117 Canecutters Dr, Ooralea. To attend, phone Brooke or Rechelle on 4952 4554.

- RSL Pioneer Fitzroy Highlands District Branch Inc AGM and council meeting, 10am-4.30pm, 1 Daly St, Marian. Ph: 4957 4165.

- JUNIOR BASKETBALL 2020-21 Mackay Basketball Champion Season sign-on, new and returning players welcome, all skill levels, ages under seven to under 19, 9am-noon, McDonald's Mackay Multi-Sports Stadium, 107 Juliet St, South Mackay. Ph: 4957 5543.

- SHOWGROUND Markets, 6.30-10am, Mackay Showgrounds, entrance off Milton St.

SUNDAY, JULY 19

- ADVENTURE RIDE to Eungella via Denison Creek and Mt Britton followed by lunch at Eungella Chalet. Hosted by Bullet Bikes Superstore, riders require 260km fuel range, off-road tyres, hydration and basic tools. Cost $40, departs 7am from Bullet Bikes Superstore, 89a Gordon St, Mackay. Ph: 4957 2227.

- MACKAY NORTH Pony Club Rally Day, second-hand clothing sale after lunch, bring morning tea, lunch and any outgrown pony club or general riding gear and cash to buy a bargain, 9am-3pm, Mackay North Pony Club, Riverside Dr, Mackay. For more information, send a message via Facebook.

- SEAFORTH Markets, 9-11am, Palm Ave, Seaforth. Ph: 0400 446 876.

MONDAY, JULY 20

- SILVERSMITHING: first session free, $25 joining fee and $25 annual membership fee applies after, 6.30-9pm, Mackay Gem and Craft Society, 3 Leisure Ct, South Mackay. Ph: 4942 8541.

- FITTER for Life, catering for all mobility abilities: cost $6 per class plus $20 per annum insurance fee, 1.30-2.30pm, Mackay Gymnastics, 5 Snow Wright Ct, Beaconsfield. Ph: 4942 0032.

TUESDAY, JULY 21

- $5 BOWLS NIGHT: first two nights free then $3 for two games, $1 for entry into raffle, $1 drinks available, starts 6.30pm, Habana Farleigh Indoor Bowls Club, St Brigid's Hall, Farleigh, 961 Bruce Hwy. Ph: Palmina 0403 729 505.

- BLISS Coffee and Chat hosted by Mackay Group Australian Breastfeeding Association: get out of the house and meet like-minded mums joined by a qualified breastfeeding counsellor, 10am-noon, Eimeo Pacific Hotel, 1 Mango Ave, Eimeo. Ph: Palmina 0403 729 505.

- CROSSROAD Arts Performance in the Gallery: drama workshop for people with and without disability, 18+, first workshop free then $15 per workshop, 9.30-10.30am, 55 Wood St. Ph 4953 5122 or email: artisticassociate@crossroadarts.com.au

- CROSSROADS Arts Stretchy Pants: movement and dance workshops for people with and without disability, 18+, first workshop free then $15 per workshop, 11am-noon, 55 Wood St. Ph: 4953 5122 or email: artisticassociate@crossroadarts.com.au.

- HEALTHY LIVING talk hosted by Dr Anthony from Little Sprouts Chiropractic Mackay, non-practice members and friends welcome, 6-9pm, 7 Sydney St, Mackay. Ph: 4898 1020.

- FAMILY and CARERS Support Group hosted by Lives Lived Well: inclusive group for family members needing support around their loved one's problematic drug/alcohol abuse, 5.30-7.30pm. To confirm attendance, phone Family and Carer counsellor Kirsty Wetmore on 0417 866 809 or email kirsty.wetmore@liveslivedwell.org.au

- MACKAY BREAST Cancer Support Group coffee catch-up. All ladies diagnosed with breast cancer or survivors are welcome, begins 1.30pm at 9th Lane Grind Cafe, Black's Arcade, 43 Wood St.