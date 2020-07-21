Community diary: What’s on this week in Mackay

LET US KNOW

The Community Diary and Weekend Planner offer free entries to not-for-profit groups, organisations and schools in the wider Mackay region.

Email details of your event, under the subject ‘Community Diary’ to heidi.petith@dailymercury.com.au

WEDNESDAY, JULY 22

– GOTCHA GIRLS open day at headspace Mackay: discuss topics relevant to those who identify as female between ages of 12-25 in non-judgmental, socially-inclusive environment, 5-6.30pm, Level 2, 123 Victoria St, Mackay. RSVP by Tuesday July 21 by phoning 4898 2200.

– STORY TIME with Ros from Let the Children Play Toyshop, free, 9.30-10.30am, Shop 2/176 Victoria St, Mackay. Spaces limited to 10 children because of COVID-19 restrictions. Book via Eventbrite.

– PRINCIPAL’S morning tea: meet Whitsunday Anglican School principal Andrew Wheaton, includes morning tea, 9-10am, 2-16 Celeber Dr, Mackay. RSVP to eventsrsvp@was.qld.edu.au

– LAPIDARY: learn the art of working with stones, first session free, $25 joining fee and $25 annual membership fee applies after, 9am-noon and 6.30-9pm, Mackay Gem and Craft Society, 3 Leisure Ct, South Mackay. Ph: 4942 8541.

– MULTIPLE BIRTHS playgroup: 9-11am, The Neighbourhood Hub, 43 Shakespeare St. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, bookings are essential. Ph: 4957 2626.

– UNTAMED landscapes art exhibition featuring art inspired by the Kimberley’s unique rock and land formations by artist Lesley Kane. Can be viewed 9am-2pm at Mackay Regional Botanic Gardens Cafe until July 28. Ph: 4952 7300 or email botanic@mackay.qld.gov.au

– WINTER sunrise trail run through Rowallan Park with Tri-ActV8, 5.30-6.15am, take lights as run starts in the dark, meet at Rowallan Park, Glendaragh Rd, Farleigh. Ph: 0403 080 149.

– MARKET: Greater Whitsunday’s Farmer’s Market, fresh seasonal produce straight from farmers, weekly from 7-11am, Bluewater Quay. For more details visit http://bit.ly/369yDth.

– PRIZE BINGO, 20 games, books $2 each, doors open 8.45am for eyes down at 9.15am, Magpies Sporting Club, Glenella Rd. Ph: 4965 6100.

THURSDAY, JULY 23

– BREASTSCREEN mobile bus visit at Mirani from July 23 to August 4: book a free appointment, no referral required. Appointments take less than 20min. Bus will be at Mirani – Pioneer Park, Cnr Victoria and Augusta Streets, Mirani. Ph: 132050 or book online at www.breastscreen.qld.gov.au

– NARCOTICS Anonymous Mackay, meets 7pm, 16 Keats St, Mackay. Ph: Rosco on 0428 992 762.

– FITTER for Life, catering for all mobility abilities: cost $6 per class plus $20 per annum insurance fee, 9-10am, Mackay Gymnastics, 5 Snow Wright Ct, Beaconsfield. Ph: 4942 0032.

– KUCOM THEATRE presents May Contain Nuts, a night of three one-act plays from 7.30pm on July 23, 24, 25, 30 and 31 as well as August 1 at Kucom Theatre, 1 Snow Wright Ct, Beaconsfield. Tickets cost $31 for adults and $26 for concession-holders, pensioners, students, children and group bookings. Book via the MECC. Ph: 4961 9777.

– HOY card game, 9.30-11am weekly (excluding school holidays), $1 per board to play, please bring tokens like glass beads to play with. There is also a cent sale at halftime for $1 per sheet and a raffle at one ticket for $5 or three for $10 with the chance to win fruit and veg trays and shopping vouchers. All proceeds go to Glenella State Primary School. Magpies Sporting Club, Glenella Rd. Ph: 4965 6100.

– STORY TIME session featuring nursery rhymes, stories and songs for children aged two and a half to five years, 10.30-11am, Gordon White Library, 54 Phillip St, Mt Pleasant. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, limited spaces are available and bookings are essential. Book via Eventbrite.

– BABY BOUNCE session featuring nursery rhymes, finger plays and songs, 10.30-11am, Gordon White Library, 54 Phillip St, Mt Pleasant. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, limited spaces are available and so bookings are essential. Book via Eventbrite.

– MACKAY and District Pipe Band: learn to play the bagpipes or drums with free lessons, 6.30-7pm, St Paul’s Uniting Church meeting room, 21 Macalister St. Spots limited due to COVID-19 Restrictions. Contact via Facebook for more information.

– SPANISH Playgroup: 10am-noon, The Neighbourhood Hub, 43 Shakespeare St. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, bookings are essential. Ph: 4957 2626.

FRIDAY, JULY 24

– CALD Women’s Club: free social group for culturally and linguistically diverse women of Mackay to connect, support each other, build confidence and learn new skills, 10am-noon, Mackay Women’s Centre, 418 Shakespeare St, Mackay. Ph: Valeriya 4957 2626, 0400 788 218 or email vale@tnhub.org.au

– CROCHET for beginners: learn to crochet with Tracey Robb Arts, no prior skills required, 10am-noon, Mackay Women’s Centre, 418 Shakespeare St, Mackay. Transport can be provided by prior arrangement. Spots are limited. To book your spot, email vale@tnhub.org.au or text 0400 788 218.

– SENIOR Friendship Group, meets every Friday, usually at The Neighbouhood Hub, 4 George St, Mackay, with range of activities from bingo to morning to lunch. Transport is available via prior arrangement. Because of COVID-19, bookings are essential. Ph: 4957 2626.

– SOCIAL table tennis. All ages welcome, equipment available, 9-11.30am at Mackay Table Tennis Centre, 76 Bridge Rd. First day free entry, $5 after. Ph: Coral 4957 8474.

– MAINLY MUSIC Sarina: Take the kids to dance, play and sing while you enjoy a cuppa and home baked goodies. Children from birth to kindergarten-age. 9.30am – 11am, Cost $5 per family, St Luke’s Hall, 60 Broad St, Sarina. While COVID-19 restrictions remain, bookings are essential due to limited hall space. Email gkmorphy@bigpond.com

– SOCIAL HOOPS, all abilities welcome, bring your own basketball if possible, every Friday 7pm, PCYC Whitsunday, Shute Harbour Rd, Airlie Beach. Ph: Whitsundays Basketball 0427 228 984.

– EYE-OPENER TOASTMASTERS club meeting: learn to become a better communicator, leader, 6.45-8am, 21 Macalister St, Mackay. Email: eyeopenermackay@gmail.com

– STORY TIME session featuring nursery rhymes, stories and songs for children aged two and a half to five years, 9.30-10am, Gordon White Library, 54 Phillip St, Mt Pleasant. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, limited spaces are available and bookings are essential. Book via Eventbrite.

SATURDAY, JULY 25

– CRAFT and Conversation: create and chatter with an imaginative group, 11am-2pm, Gordon White Library, 54 Phillip St, Mount Pleasant. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, limited spaces are available and so bookings are essential. Book via Eventbrite.

– PHOTO WALKABOUT, focus on photography in afternoon sunlight as well as tips on using phone cameras, hosted by Friends of the Mackay Regional Botanic Gardens Association Inc., 4-6pm, Mackay Regional Botanic Gardens, 9 Lagoon St, Mackay. Bookings essential. Ph: 4952 7300.

– LAPIDARY: learn the art of working with stones, first session free, $25 joining fee and $25 annual membership fee applies after, 9am-noon and 1-4pm, Mackay Gem and Craft Society, 3 Leisure Ct, South Mackay. Ph: 4942 8541.

– FALUN GONG meditation and relaxation, 9-11am, Tropical Sun Garden Lawn (under mango tree), Mackay Regional Botanic Gardens. Ph: Catherine 4952 2262.

– FINCH HATTON GORGE walk with Integrated Bodies, take water, hat, comfortable clothing and togs if you would like to swim, 7-9am, met at carpark area at bottom of the Gorge walking track before 7am. Ph: 0475 849 537.

– SHOWGROUND Markets, 6.30-10am, Mackay Showgrounds, entrance off Milton St

SUNDAY, JULY 26

– SEAFORTH Markets, 9-11am, Palm Ave, Seaforth. Ph: 0400 446 876.

– HEARD WORDS, share your words with a live audience or just listen, theme is “space”, all ages welcome, 5-6.30pm, reader registrations from 4.30pm, meet in bistro area, Taylor’s Hotel, 126 Wood St, Mackay. Ph: 0437 742 747.

MONDAY, JULY 27

– SILVERSMITHING: first session free, $25 joining fee and $25 annual membership fee applies after, 6.30-9pm, Mackay Gem and Craft Society, 3 Leisure Ct, South Mackay. Ph: 4942 8541.

– FITTER for Life, catering for all mobility abilities: cost $6 per class plus $20 per annum insurance fee, 1.30-2.30pm, Mackay Gymnastics, 5 Snow Wright Ct, Beaconsfield. Ph: 4942 0032.

– BABY BOUNCE session featuring nursery rhymes, finger plays and songs, 11-1.30am, Dudley Denny City Library, 134 Victoria St, Mackay. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, limited spaces are available and so bookings are essential. Book via Eventbrite.

TUESDAY, JULY 28

– EMPLOYMENT Success Program: learn the key components of a great resume and cover letter, effectively promote your skills and experience, 11am-noon, Gordon White Library, 54 Phillip St, Mount Pleasant. Bookings are essential via Eventbrite.

– ROCKIN’ KIDS Playgroup: 9-11am, cost $3 to cover tea, coffee and light morning tea, The Neighbourhood Hub, 43 Shakespeare St. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, bookings are essential. Ph: 4957 2626.

– $5 BOWLS NIGHT: first two nights free then $3 for two games, $1 for entry into raffle, $1 drinks available, starts 6.30pm, Habana Farleigh Indoor Bowls Club, St Brigid’s Hall, Farleigh, 961 Bruce Hwy. Ph: Palmina 0403 729 505.

– WORLD CAFE: free, culture-sharing group meets weekly from 10.30am-noon, activities include cooking, arts and craft, conversational games, small projects, workshops, information sessions and local excursions. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, bookings are essential. Ph: 4957 2626.

– CROSSROAD Arts Performance in the Gallery: drama workshop for people with and without disability, 18+, first workshop free then $15 per workshop, 9.30-10.30am, 55 Wood St. Ph 4953 5122 or email: artisticassociate@crossroadarts.com.au

– CROSSROADS Arts Stretchy Pants: movement and dance workshops for people with and without disability, 18+, first workshop free then $15 per workshop, 11am-noon, 55 Wood St. Ph: 4953 5122 or email: artisticassociate@crossroadarts.com.au.

– BABY BOUNCE session featuring nursery rhymes, finger plays and songs, 11-11.30am, Dudley Denny City Library, 134 Victoria St, Mackay. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, limited spaces are available and so bookings are essential. Book via Eventbrite.