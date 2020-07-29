Community diary: What’s on this week in Mackay

LET US KNOW

The Community Diary and Weekend Planner offer free entries to not-for-profit groups, organisations and schools in the wider Mackay region.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 29

- BASIC COMPUTER Skills Workshops for older adults to participate in fun, free learning sessions to increase confidence, skills and knowledge to get online, hosted by Mackay Libraries, 10-11.30am, Dudley Denny City Library. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, limited spaces are available and bookings are essential. Book via Eventbrite.

- STORY TIME with Ros from Let the Children Play Toyshop, free, 9.30-10.30am, Shop 2/176 Victoria St, Mackay. Spaces limited to 10 children because of COVID-19 restrictions. Book via Eventbrite.

- LAPIDARY: learn the art of working with stones, first session free, $25 joining fee and $25 annual membership fee applies after, 9am-noon and 6.30-9pm, Mackay Gem and Craft Society, 3 Leisure Ct, South Mackay. Ph: 4942 8541.

- MULTICULTURAL playgroup, visit the colourful streets of Lac Boca with a craft activity, children aged 0-5 welcome, 9.30-11.30am, The Neighbourhood Hub, 43 Shakespeare St. Ph: 4957 2626.

- MARKET: Greater Whitsunday's Farmer's Market, fresh seasonal produce straight from farmers, weekly from 7-11am, Bluewater Quay. For more details visit http://bit.ly/369yDth.

- PRIZE BINGO, 20 games, books $2 each, doors open 8.45am for eyes down at 9.15am, Magpies Sporting Club, Glenella Rd. Ph: 4965 6100.

- PCYC Playgroup with bikes, obstacle courses, jumping castles and more, 9-11am, $9 per child for casual visits, $6 per child with $25 annual membership. Ph: 4942 3296.

THURSDAY, JULY 30

- WITH ONE VOICE Choir launch: 4.30-5.30pm, Jubilee Community Centre, Gordon St. For more information, visit their Facebook page.

- BREASTSCREEN mobile bus visit at Mirani from July 23 to August 4: book a free appointment, no referral required. Appointments take less than 20min. Bus will be at Mirani - Pioneer Park, Cnr Victoria and Augusta Streets, Mirani. Ph: 132050 or book online at www.breastscreen.qld.gov.au

- NARCOTICS Anonymous Mackay, meets 7pm, 16 Keats St, Mackay. Ph: Rosco on 0428 992 762.

- FITTER for Life, catering for all mobility abilities: cost $6 per class plus $20 per annum insurance fee, 9-10am, Mackay Gymnastics, 5 Snow Wright Ct, Beaconsfield. Ph: 4942 0032.

- KUCOM THEATRE presents May Contain Nuts, a night of three one-act plays from 7.30pm on July 30 and 31 as well as August 1 at Kucom Theatre, 1 Snow Wright Ct, Beaconsfield. Tickets cost $31 for adults and $26 for concession-holders, pensioners, students, children and group bookings. Book via the MECC. Ph: 4961 9777.

- HOY card game, 9.30-11am weekly (excluding school holidays), $1 per board to play, please take tokens like glass beads to play with. There is also a cent sale at halftime for $1 per sheet and a raffle at one ticket for $5 or three for $10 with the chance to win fruit and veg trays and shopping vouchers. All proceeds go to Glenella State Primary School. Magpies Sporting Club, Glenella Rd. Ph: 4965 6100.

- STORY TIME session featuring nursery rhymes, stories and songs for children aged two and a half to five years, 10.30-11am, Gordon White Library, 54 Phillip St, Mt Pleasant. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, limited spaces are available and bookings are essential. Book via Eventbrite.

- BABY BOUNCE session featuring nursery rhymes, finger plays and songs, 10.30-11am, Gordon White Library, 54 Phillip St, Mt Pleasant. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, limited spaces are available and so bookings are essential. Book via Eventbrite.

- MACKAY and District Pipe Band: learn to play the bagpipes or drums with free lessons, 6.30-7pm, St Paul's Uniting Church meeting room, 21 Macalister St. Spots limited because of COVID-19 Restrictions. Contact via Facebook for more information.

- SPANISH Playgroup: 10am-noon, The Neighbourhood Hub, 43 Shakespeare St. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, bookings are essential. Ph: 4957 2626.

- SPEED DATE the Collection: 'meet' artists' books from the 2020 Libris Awards collection, 5.30-7pm, Artspace Mackay. Bookings essential as spots are limited. Ph: 4961 9722.

- PCYC Playgroup with bikes, obstacle courses, jumping castles and more, 9-11am, $9 per child for casual visits, $6 per child with $25 annual membership. Ph: 4942 3296.

FRIDAY, JULY 31

- HAMPDEN State School Mackay Cup P & C fundraiser, 8am-6pm, Mackay Turf Club, Ooralea Racecourse. Ph: 4966 0666.

- CALD Women's Club: free social group for culturally and linguistically diverse women of Mackay to connect, support each other, build confidence and learn new skills, 10am-noon, Mackay Women's Centre, 418 Shakespeare St, Mackay. Ph: Valeriya 4957 2626, 0400 788 218 or email vale@tnhub.org.au

- CROCHET for beginners: learn to crochet with Tracey Robb Arts, no prior skills required, 10am-noon, Mackay Women's Centre, 418 Shakespeare St, Mackay. Transport can be provided by prior arrangement. Spots are limited. To book your spot, email vale@tnhub.org.au or text 0400 788 218.

- SENIOR Friendship Group, meets every Friday, usually at The Neighbouhood Hub, 4 George St, Mackay, with range of activities from bingo to morning to lunch. Transport is available via prior arrangement. Because of COVID-19, bookings are essential. Ph: 4957 2626.

- SOCIAL table tennis. All ages welcome, equipment available, 9-11.30am at Mackay Table Tennis Centre, 76 Bridge Rd. First day free entry, $5 after. Ph: Coral 4957 8474.

- MAINLY MUSIC Sarina: Take the kids to dance, play and sing while you enjoy a cuppa and home baked goodies. Children from birth to kindergarten-age. 9.30am - 11am, Cost $5 per family, St Luke's Hall, 60 Broad St, Sarina. While COVID-19 restrictions remain, bookings are essential due to limited hall space. Email gkmorphy@bigpond.com

- SOCIAL HOOPS, all abilities welcome, take your own basketball if possible, every Friday 7pm, PCYC Whitsunday, Shute Harbour Rd, Airlie Beach. Ph: Whitsundays Basketball 0427 228 984.

- STORY TIME session featuring nursery rhymes, stories and songs for children aged two and a half to five years, 9.30-10am, Gordon White Library, 54 Phillip St, Mt Pleasant. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, limited spaces are available and bookings are essential. Book via Eventbrite.

- PCYC Playgroup with bikes, obstacle courses, jumping castles and more, 9-11am, $9 per child for casual visits, $6 per child with $25 annual membership. Ph: 4942 3296.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 1

- FINCH HATTON Suitcase Rummage: fill a suitcase or three and take along and rummage through others for brick-a-brack, clothing, music and more. $5 for small space, $10 for gazebo-sized space (BYO gazebo and table), 10am-1.30pm, Finch Hatton Central, 22 Anzac parade, Finch Hatton. For more information, contact their Facebook page.

- MUSHROOM VALLEY Tree Planting Day: help plant some trees and afterwards enjoy some music, food and drinks. Starts 10am, Mushroom Valley, Cathu Forest Rd, Yalboroo. For more information, head to their Facebook page.

- MAKERSPACES Mackay Open Day: talk to members, see their projects, and learn how the team with experience in 3D printing, electronics, soldering, laser cutting and more may be able to help you with your own creative projects, 1-4pm, 221 Bedford Rd, Andergrove. Ph: 4911 4145.

- CRAFT and Conversation: create and chatter with an imaginative group, 11am-2pm, Gordon White Library, 54 Phillip St, Mount Pleasant. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, limited spaces are available and so bookings are essential. Book via Eventbrite.

- LAPIDARY: learn the art of working with stones, first session free, $25 joining fee and $25 annual membership fee applies after, 9am-noon and 1-4pm, Mackay Gem and Craft Society, 3 Leisure Ct, South Mackay. Ph: 4942 8541.

- FALUN GONG meditation and relaxation, 9-11am, Tropical Sun Garden Lawn (under mango tree), Mackay Regional Botanic Gardens. Ph: Catherine 4952 2262.

- SHOWGROUND Markets, 6.30-10am, Mackay Showgrounds, entrance off Milton St

- LRC Running Club free 10 week program starting August 1. Meets Saturday 5.45am at Bluewater Lagoon Cafe and Tuesdays and Thursdays 5.30am at City Fitness, Victoria St. Ph: Chris Evangelou 0417 203 530, Dawn Mansfield 0417 747 712 or email lrcrunningclub@gmail.com

SUNDAY, AUGUST 2

- SEAFORTH Markets, 9-11am, Palm Ave, Seaforth. Ph: 0400 446 876.

MONDAY, AUGUST 3

- SILVERSMITHING: first session free, $25 joining fee and $25 annual membership fee applies after, 6.30-9pm, Mackay Gem and Craft Society, 3 Leisure Ct, South Mackay. Ph: 4942 8541.

- FITTER for Life, catering for all mobility abilities: cost $6 per class plus $20 per annum insurance fee, 1.30-2.30pm, Mackay Gymnastics, 5 Snow Wright Ct, Beaconsfield. Ph: 4942 0032.

- BABY BOUNCE session featuring nursery rhymes, finger plays and songs, 9.30-10am at Mirani Library, 16 Victoria St, Mirani and 11-1.30am at Dudley Denny City Library, 134 Victoria St, Mackay. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, limited spaces are available and so bookings are essential. Book via Eventbrite.

- PCYC Playgroup with bikes, obstacle courses, jumping castles and more, 9-11am, $9 per child for casual visits, $6 per child with $25 annual membership. Ph: 4942 3296.

TUESDAY, AUGUST 3

- SARINA ATHLETICS 2020 season sign-on and tryout day: past and present members welcome, register on the day or at sarinaathletics.org, 3.30pm, Sarina Athletics Club, cnr Johnson St and Biltoff St, Sarina.

- ROCKIN' KIDS Playgroup: 9-11am, cost $3 to cover tea, coffee and light morning tea, The Neighbourhood Hub, 43 Shakespeare St. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, bookings are essential. Ph: 4957 2626.

- $5 BOWLS NIGHT: first two nights free then $3 for two games, $1 for entry into raffle, $1 drinks available, starts 6.30pm, Habana Farleigh Indoor Bowls Club, St Brigid's Hall, Farleigh, 961 Bruce Hwy. Ph: Palmina 0403 729 505.

- WORLD CAFE: free, culture-sharing group meets weekly from 10.30am-noon, activities include cooking, arts and craft, conversational games, small projects, workshops, information sessions and local excursions. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, bookings are essential. Ph: 4957 2626.

- CROSSROAD Arts Performance in the Gallery: drama workshop for people with and without disability, 18+, first workshop free then $15 per workshop, 9.30-10.30am, 55 Wood St. Ph 4953 5122 or email: artisticassociate@crossroadarts.com.au

- CROSSROADS Arts Stretchy Pants: movement and dance workshops for people with and without disability, 18+, first workshop free then $15 per workshop, 11am-noon, 55 Wood St. Ph: 4953 5122 or email: artisticassociate@crossroadarts.com.au.

- BABY BOUNCE session featuring nursery rhymes, finger plays and songs, 9.30-10am at Sarina Library, 65 Broad St, Sarina, and 11-11.30am, Dudley Denny City Library, 134 Victoria St, Mackay. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, limited spaces are available and so bookings are essential. Book via Eventbrite.

- STORY TIME session featuring nursery rhymes, stories and songs for children aged two and a half to five years, 9.30-10am at Mirani Library and Walkerston Library. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, limited spaces are available and bookings are essential. Book via Eventbrite.

- FAMILY and CARERS Support Group hosted by Lives Lived Well: inclusive group for family members needing support around their loved one's problematic drug/alcohol abuse, meets fortnightly 5.30-7.30pm. To confirm attendance, phone Family and Carer counsellor Kirsty Wetmore on 0417 866 809 or email kirsty.wetmore@liveslivedwell.org.au

- PCYC Playgroup with bikes, obstacle courses, jumping castles and more, 9-11am, $9 per child for casual visits, $6 per child with $25 annual membership. Ph: 4942 3296.