Community embraces McHappy Day

(From front): Toby Jenkinson, Mia Linnerwebber and Ryan Linneweber with Whitsunday MP Jason Costigan and Cannonvale McDonalds store supervisor Jaide Hunt. Jacob Wilson

IT MAY not seem like much, but buy purchasing a Big Mac today, you could help put a smile on a young child's face.

Today is McHappy Day, with $2 from every Big Mac purchased going towards the Ronald McDonald House charity for young children.

And the Whitsunday community has gotten right behind the cause, with Division Two Councillor Ron Peterson and Whitsunday MP Jason Costigan supporting the event at Cannonvale McDonalds today.

Mr Costigan dressed up in his superman outfit and posed for photos with kids.

Cannonvale McDonalds store supervisor Jaide Hunt said the store hoped to raise $3000 for the day.

Proserpine BMX club secretary Sharon Jenkinson said the club had also donated $1000 towards the cause.