Community gets behind Cody's Carnival

YOUNG FIGHTER: Airlie Beach boy Cody Gibbs has been battling a rare form of brain cancer since he was diagnosed in October. Contributed

WHILE Cody Gibbs battles brain cancer at Lady Cilento Hospital, Brisbane, the Whitsunday community are rallying behind him in his hometown, Jubilee Pocket.

Cody, 11, was diagnosed with a rare tumour on the pineal gland in October after suffering from severe headaches.

Since then, members of the Whitsunday community have come together to ensure Cody and his family have all the support they need while he receives urgent medical treatment.

One such show of solidarity is Cody's Carnival - a fundraiser which will be held on the grass behind Jubilee Tavern on December 16 from 10.30am.

Ray White Whitsundays office manager and co-organiser Zoe Skinner said Cody's mother, Donna Gibbs, has worked for the Real Estate company for more than three years.

So when she and husband Dwayne left their home, jobs and eldest daughter, Tia for Brisbane to be by Cody's side, Mrs Skinner said "there was never a question” that they would help out.

"Many people in the community know Cody and his family. This is where the community does come together amazingly in so many aspects,” she said.

The carnival is set to mirror Cody's fun-loving nature with a jumping castle, waterslide and pony rides to name just a few attractions.

Wristbands will be on sale providing all-day access to several of the attractions, however prices are yet to be determined.

Several hairdressers will be attending to do creative braids and funky head shaves amid live entertainment and a sausage sizzle.

And with Christmas just around the corner, even Santa will be making a visit.

Silent auctions and raffles will run throughout the event with prizes including bundles from BIG4 Adventure Whitsundays, Seabreeze Caravan Park and Pinnacles Resort Whitsunday.

Other prizes have been donated by Ocean Rafting, Whitehaven Express, Reefstar Cruises, Sorrento Restaurant and Bar, Fish D'vine and Hemingways Restaurant.

Mrs Skinner said many businesses had not just donated prizes, but also their time and services.

All proceeds from Cody's Carnival will go to the Gibbs family as he remains in medical care.

Contact Zoe Skinner on 4948 8521 or via email on zoe.skinner@raywhite.com for more information or to make a donation to this event.

CODY'S CARNIVAL:

- WHEN: Sunday, December 16, 10.30-5pm

- WHERE: Grassy area behind Jubilee Tavern

- COST: Free entry, cost of attractions to be advised