Community gets behind Trash and Treasure event

COMMUNITY CARE: Sandra Black, Zach Wildy, Ron Petterson, Tarah Westera, Poppy Annear, Sylvia Powell and Rhiannon Buckley at the Trash and Treasure Community Fundraiser. CONTRIBUTED

THE Trash and Treasure Community Fundraiser at the Reef Gateway Hotel went off with a bang on Sunday bringing in more than $2,000 for suicide prevention.

The amusements began instantly as guests and passers-by came face-to-face with Airlie Beach local Daniel Thusberg aka "Super Dan”, a quirky, enthusiastic spruiker waving a "Trash N Treasure Today” sign along Shute Harbour Road.

Super Dan became a sensation on the Whitsundays Chat Facebook page after his antics attracted widespread attention on the weekend.

More than 50 stalls were in action on the day with a variety of items for sale including fashion, diving and fishing gear as well as food stations like the sausage sizzle manned by members of A Mile In Their Shoes.

Aside from Super Dan, the main attraction was a giant blow-up pub showcasing local community services such as disaster recovery, CPR training and Centre Care with financial aid.

Whitsunday Suicide Prevention Network president Ron Petterson said the feedback he received from the community services was the greatest outcome of the event.

"They were surprised by how many people were stopping and talking and taking information away,” he said. "That connection with the community, that they didn't realise that those services were there, was probably the most priceless thing we got out of the event.”

All proceeds from the fundraiser will be utilised for providing family counselling and training for members of the Whitsunday Suicide Prevention Network.

Overall, Mr Petterson said there was a real sense of community especially when it came to getting behind people who needed support for poor mental health.

"It's about creating that awareness and getting people talking about mental health and suicide. The more people talk about it the less stigma around it how people are really feeling.”