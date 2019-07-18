Community grieves young life lost in Nine Mile crash

VALE: Kyi Wells is being honoured by his family and friends after he was involved in a car crash on Monday.

KYI Wells was just 16 years old when his young life was cut short on a drive home with friends on Monday afternoon.

He was in the front passenger seat of a car travelling on Malchi Nine Mile Rd when it veered off the road and crashed into a tree.

Paramedics rushed to the incident just after 3pm but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

His family are living the first few days of their new life without their beloved son, nephew and brother.

Kyi's dad Brad Wells said his love for Kyi was endless.

"Kyi my boy you will all ways be with us," Brad wrote.

Kyi's aunty Kylie Hart honoured the young man on Facebook.

"RIP my nephew. You have grown your wings," she wrote.

Cheryl Wells added to Kylie's sentiments.

"You are with Nana and Pop now," Cheryl wrote.

Kyi Wells

His death has rocked the community, devastated at the loss of a young life.

Kyi is believed to be a former student of North Rockhampton High School.

A spokesperson said "the school is always saddened by the loss of a young person".

His peers are just some of the people who are keeping Kyi in their thoughts.

"I still can't believe it," AJ Jeffries wrote.

"We all loved you Kyi."

Lisa Evans said her son was devastated to learn of Kyi's death.

"My deepest condolences to the family of the young boy who sadly passed away," she wrote.

"Also my condolences to all his friends my 16yo son is one of his friends and he is extremely upset today after finding out at school."

Even strangers paid their respects.

"R.I.P. condolences to his family and friends. Too young to leave for the skyworld," Cheryl Moloney wrote.

"Rip lost one, I hope everyone else will be ok," Katie Yarrow said.

The driver of the car, 19-year-old Hamish Summers-Lawrie, is fighting for life in a Brisbane hospital with critical head injuries.

Hamish's girlfriend Clare Markwell was also in the car, she escaped with minor injuries.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.