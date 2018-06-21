Deadline looms to make Queensland an age-friendly state

Minister for Seniors Coralee O’Rourke has urged community groups to apply for the grant before the deadline of June 25.

TIME is running out to help make Queensland an age-friendly community!

The Queensland Government launched the three-year Advancing Queensland: Age-friendly community grants program to transform the lives of the state's "older people".

And community groups, non-government organisations and local councils are being urged to do their part before the closing date of the 2018-19 grant.

"The age-friendly grants program further supports our thriving communities agenda by ensuring older Queenslanders can continue to participate in all aspects of their communities," Minister for Seniors Coralee O'Rourke said.

"We're looking to our resourceful and creative Queensland communities to share their big ideas for how we can improve lives of older people.

"Grants of $25,000 to $100,000 are up for grabs for innovative projects that will make Queensland communities more inclusive of seniors."

This 2018-19 grant will focus on three key areas: civil participation and employment, community support and health services, and respect and social inclusion.

And Minister O'Rourke said she hoped the innovative ideas from 2017-18 were matched, or even bettered, by the projects of 2018-19.

"We've already seen some fantastic projects from previous funding rounds come to life and make a big difference to seniors in those communities," she said.

"I look forward to seeing some creative age-friendly projects submitted in this round that will support the wellbeing of older Queenslanders."

Applications for the Palaszczuk Government's Advancing Queensland: Age-friendly community grants close at 5pm, Monday 25 June 2018.