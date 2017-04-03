Community hub overflows as residents fear for work

Staff members helping people at the Cannonvale community hub set up at the Cannonvale TAFE campus.

MATT Wilson is like many people currently working in the Whitsundays tourism industry - he has no idea when he'll be able to work again.

Mr Wilson works on Hayman Island for Seabob Jet and has heard it may be up to six months before he can work again.

"(I've heard) Hayman is pretty much not going to have tourists again for six months. It's just destroyed. Basically our whole operation is ceased," he said.

"There'll be no work for us for at least six months. I have to decide if we want to hang around and stay here waiting for it."

Unfortunately for Mr Wilson, he was turned away from the Cannonvale TAFE recovery hub on Monday morning with staff unable to deal with the influx of people. With his internet also not back up and running, he admits he's unsure where to go now.

"We just wanted to see what we're entitled to. We've all paid our taxes for a long time, it's time to get something back," he said.

"I'll just have to wait and see what happens. I'll possibly leave the area if there's no work around. We don't know yet."

Stevie Richards, also of Seabob Jet, said she will probably have to move away to find work.

"I'm probably going to have to leave town for a bit and find some work somewhere else. There's no point in staring around staring at the walls," she said.

People had to wait hours in line on Monday morning as people rushed the community hub at Cannonvale TAFE. Dane Lillingstone

Although the Cannonvale community hub is not accepting any more people today, there are additional centres at the Proserpine State High School Hall, Ruge Street, Proserpine (9am-4.30pm) and Bowen TAFE, Queens Road, Bowen (9am-4.30pm).

The centres have been set up to help people apply for the various government grants that are now available in the aftermath of Cyclone Debbie.

If you apply for financial assistance in the hub and qualify, you'll be given a debit card from the Community Recovery workers, which take 24-48 hours to activate.

To avoid long queses people are being urged to visit https://www.qld.gov.au/community/disasters-emergencies/ or call 1800 173 349 to apply for the grants. Public telephones in the Whitsundays can call their phone number for free.

Sue Adams was working in community recovery at Cannonvale TAFE on Monday and said officers were helping people where they could.

"People in here come in for essential services grant and immediate hardship allowances. What we're doing is allocating them an EFTPOS card so they can go and get essential services like food, petrol, that sort of stuff. As well as if their power is off for five days and they live in the area they are entitled to another grant," she said.

However not all were happy with the community hub process.

Brian Sulley, with his dog LJ, said the community hub was unorganised. Dane Lillingstone

Brian Sulley said the Cannonvale hub was unorganised and did want to wait in the long queues.

"This is a total disaster like always. They've got no idea," he said.

"I've been using my truck to tow cards, chainsawing trees from yards. It's bull****.

"I've lost $1200 in meat out of my freezers because I have no power. I'm only here because my mum lives here. I'm looking after my mums house."