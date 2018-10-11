Community in the garden

THERE is nothing better than reaping the harvest of home-grown fruit and veg.

The Whitsunday Organic Community Gardens provides just that, and for a small annual fee and a bit of TLC, you can be part of a wonderful community initiative.

WOCG Secretary and Media Officer Jessa Lloyd said the group was committed to being sustainable and only planted varieties suited to a tropical climate.

"At the moment we've got cucumber, red paw paw, tomato, capsicum, bananas - heaps.”

The garden in its current form was established in 2016 on land in parklands in Cannonvale, and licensed to the WOCG by the Whitsunday Regional Council. As well as reaping the reward of hard work, the garden donates all surplus fruit and vegetables to the Whitsunday Neighbourhood Centre, the Whitsunday Counselling and Support and a few other community services in Proserpine.

"We have a pool of about 50 active members, who each week come to garden and learn about permaculture principles,” Miss Lloyd said.

"Next year we have plans to open the garden up so that community members can each have their own plot, which is exciting.”

The WOCG is at 45 Galbraith Park Rd, Cannon Valley. Members meet every Wednesday and Sunday at 9am.