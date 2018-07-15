Menu
Lee Gunton, 22, was tragically killed in a car accident on Friday night.
Community mourns young man killed in 'harrowing' crash

Chloe Lyons
by
15th Jul 2018 1:22 PM

A SMALL Coast town is mourning the death of a 22-year-old man who was tragically killed in a car crash on Friday night.

Lee Gunton died when a silver sedan he was passenger in crashed on Maleny-Kenilworth Rd, while travelling west-bound from Maleny about 8.40pm

The driver, a 39-year-old Nambour man, escaped injury.

Speaking from the crash site, Senior Sergeant Mick Buckley said it was a "harrowing scene".

"(The driver) overtook a number of cars and then left the roadway and impacted a number of trees.

"The car's subsequently been split in two.

"It's not one we come across all that often."

