Menu
Login
News

Community gathers for tribute to house fire victims

COMMUNITY SUPPORT: Flowers and notes for the family effected by the Kingaroy house fire.
COMMUNITY SUPPORT: Flowers and notes for the family effected by the Kingaroy house fire. Claudia Williams
Claudia Williams
by

THE Kingaroy community has showed their support for the family affected by the Saturday house fire in a prayer vigil in Kingaroy on Wednesday night.

Attendees were invited to light candles and write messages of support which will be passed on to Sarah Bond and her family.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Kingaroy pastors then led prayers for the community, family and emergency workers involved in the event on Saturday.

Hedley Fisher thanked the community for their support and performed a song in honour of his late son and grandsons.

To close the evening Giovannah Okesene led the group in singing Amazing Grace.

Topics:  kingaroy house fire

South Burnett

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Palm Bay Resort reflects on Cyclone Debbie

Palm Bay Resort reflects on Cyclone Debbie

Helen Scott, from one of the only two island resorts operating in the Whitsundays post-cyclone, says she is constantly checking the cyclone watch.

Put in coma by post-cyclone illness

ROUGH SAILING: Tanya Bertram and Brett Young at Abell Point Marina in front of their yacht Haywire.

Brett Young weathered the storm, only for infection to strike.

Caravaners get together in Jubilee Pocket

CARAVAN CREW: Wind and rain failed to dampen the spirits of ACC members at their combined branch muster at Airlie Beach this month.

Caravaners get together in Jubilee Pocket.

Mainland resort listed for sale

FOR SALE: The Coral Sea Resort is expected to fetch $16m.

Mainland resort listed for sale.

Local Partners