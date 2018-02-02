Community, pollies ramp up support for all-tide access

SOLUTION NEEDED: Whitsunday MP Jason Costigan with dozens of Dingo Beach residents at the launch of the petition to improve the local boat ramp.

THE battle for an all-tide boat ramp at Black Currant Island continued this week, with a local action group reaffirming their commitment to the proposed venture, despite Whitsunday Regional Council announcing "no project" is planned for the area.

Amid a swell of disunity, Black Currant Island All Tide Boat Ramp principal proponent Warren Hardy said the ramp had been a Labor promise in last year's State Government election and so far "there's been nothing".

Mr Hardy, who was adamant that a new ramp was essential to the region, said the most important aspect of the long-running debate was safety.

He said boats currently could only be launched from the tide-dependent Dingo Beach ramp, which was the only boat ramp between Bowen and Airlie.

"If people get hurt or sick at sea, there's nowhere for them to come into," Mr Hardy said.

"The only thing for them to do is hit the sandy beach and walk ashore. We need all-tide access for safety."

A petition - which began in 2015 and has accumulated more than 1200 signatures - has campaigned for the ramp to be built with road access from Hydeaway Bay Dr but Mr Hardy is concerned the council is investigating "a more expensive option" to build the road access along the foreshore.

Former ALP Whitsundays candidate Bronwyn Taha said this week she had supported the boat ramp during the election campaign because of the wide community support for the project.

However Whitsunday Regional Council director engineering services Jason Raiteri said no project was approved by the council for the construction of public transport infrastructure or a public boat ramp at Black Currant Island.

"Council has only conducted feasibility studies on options for boating infrastructure in the Gloucester area," Mr Raiteri said.

He said an in-depth P90 costing analysis for a Hydeaway Bay Dr access route estimated costs for an access road, marine causeway and trailer parking at $10-$13 million.

Mr Raiteri said the coastal access option of Gloucester Ave would cost a similar amount and both routes would require an arbitrary road of 900m.

The State Government would be responsible for funding a boat ramp and the council for the boating facilities and carpark.

Mr Raiteri said a commitment from the Department of Transport and Main Roads to fund the marine infrastructure estimated at $2.5 million would be necessary.

He said a council report in 2016, which assessed that $2 million would be needed for upgrades, included using existing tracks but did not include roadworks and was preliminary.

But Mr Hardy - who said TMR had identified Cape Gloucester as a potential site for a new boating facility in 2011 - disputed the council's figures.

"The quote for $10-$13 million is for foreshore access to the boat ramp," he said.

"The petition is for Hydeaway Bay Dr access, which would cost about $2 million and would mean no increase in traffic flows through Hydeaway Bay or Dingo Beach."

Meanwhile, Whitsunday MP Jason Costigan said the people of Dingo Beach and Hydeaway Bay "don't want to see the desecration of Black Currant Island for the sake of a boat ramp".

Mr Costigan, who visited the Dingo Beach ramp during yesterday's king tide, said a petition was launched on January 23 in favour of upgrading the Dingo Beach ramp instead "and saving Black Currant Island".

"Environmentally, a boat ramp would desecrate Black Currant Island, including the marine life and the natural beauty," he said.

A spokesperson for the Minister for Transport and Main Roads said $4 million had been committed for boat ramps across the Whitsundays, including $1.4million for a new ramp in the Cape Gloucester/ Dingo Beach area.