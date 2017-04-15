Community power saves bogged truck

An earthmoving contractor came to the rescue of a truck which was bogged at Cannonvale Beach on Good Friday.

ANXIETY was high on Good Friday as a truck was bogged on Cannonvale Beach an hour before the tide began to surge in

While a team of eight people were trying to pull a boat of the mangrove area, the 20 tonne vehicle got caught in a muddy spot.

Fortunately, Earthmoving contractor Phil Evans came to the rescue of the team, along with a group of residents who witnessed the incident and sought to help.

A group of residents managed to dig out the front of the bogged truck and place ramps at the back while Mr Evans used his tractor to pull the truck to safety.

Phil Evans rescued a truck from flooding at Cannonvale beach. Chris Pannan

Chris Pannan was one of the onlookers at the scene and praised everyone involved in the rescue mission.

"It was probably a 15-20 minute operation, with a ten tonne tractor pulling a 20 tonne truck, it was just sheer determination,” he said.

"All the boys were very thankful and relieved, you could see they were quite anxious as the sun was coming down,” he said.

"The power of social media to get people down there and the community support was great.”

The incident occurred between 5.30-6pm yesterday.