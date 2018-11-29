Menu
SUPPORT: Ray White's Mark Beale.
News

Community program launched

by Georgia Simpson
29th Nov 2018 3:14 PM

RAY White Whitsundays have launched its Community Support Program, which aims to provide funding to community initiatives throughout the region.

Grants of up to $2,000 are available to community-based projects, not-for-profit and educational organisations, and sporting clubs throughout the year.

Making a difference in the Whitsunday community is at the forefront of the program and Ray White Whitsunday principal Mark Beale said the new initiative will provide a structured approach to how the real estate business currently sponsors events and organisations.

"Although our agency has supported many community activities over the years, this new program will provide a structured approach to our funding process and assist us in fostering stronger community partnerships for the benefit of the region,” Mr Beale said.

"Every member of the Ray White Whitsunday team is proud to call the Whitsundays home, so it's only fitting that we do everything we can to further develop the wonderful community services that play a vital role in our region.” For more information on the program or an application form for the head to https:// raywhite whitsunday.com.au/community/ community-support -program/ or contact 4948 8500.

