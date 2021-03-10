Community rallies behind family after tragic two-year-old death

SUPPORT: Western Downs communities are rallying behind a heartbroken Tara family who lost their little girl. Here's how you can help. Pic: Supplied

SUPPORT: Western Downs communities are rallying behind a heartbroken Tara family who lost their little girl. Here's how you can help. Pic: Supplied

During one of Tara's darkest hours, the community and surrounding towns provided what light they can for a local family who has been rocked to the core after the heartbreaking loss of two-year-old Ruby Gulliver.

Numerous emergency services descended on a rural Tara property on Monday afternoon, March 8, in search of the toddler who was found in a nearby dam after a 10 hour land, air, and water search.

Just hours after the tragic news spread across the tight-knit community numerous organisations were putting their hand up to make sure the family had whatever love and support they needed.

Tara Rural Supplies manager David Gunther said little Ruby's family had supported the community in various roles over the decades, so it was time for the community to give back to them.

"Their family has been in the district for a long time… working for SES, rural fire brigade, council - so it's about supporting them just like they have supported us," he said.

"In times of disaster they have been there for the community, and now we're here for them.

"That's the great thing about Tara, we stick together in hard times."

As a family friend and past employer of Ruby's father (Trent Gulliver), Mr Gunther said Elders Real-Estate Tara and Tara Rural Supplies joined forces to help fundraise supplies for the family.

"We have organised drop off points at Elders and TRS for vouchers, gift cards, toiletries - but we're not taking cash," he said.

"We will do daily drop offs to the family, that way they don't have to travel into town to shop, I'm sure that's the last thing they would want to do, that way they have time, and privacy."

A father himself, Mr Gunther said everyone in the community will be affected by the heart-sinking passing of Ruby.

"The first thought is 'it could have been our kids', I have six dams on my property," he said.

"We've all had the moment where we've lost sight of our kids in public and you fear the worst - and 99 per cent of the time you find them."

Towns outside Tara have also been organising extra support for the family, with RiE Chinchilla also putting their hand up to be a drop off point for donations.

If you're looking to help, here's a list of the drop off points for goods and vouchers:

Tara Rural Supplies, 46 Day Street Tara, 4665 3366.

Elders Real Estate, 34 Day Street Tara, 4680 4500.

RiE Services, 9 Osborne Street Chinchilla, 4662 8101.