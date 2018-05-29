Community rallies behind local survivor

COMMUNITY: Rhiannon Howes, Jacqui Wakerley, Dylan Hammond, Murray Griffith, Phil Purdie, Alita Debrincat, Brooke Miles, Hayley Bennett, Alex Wakerley, Connor Howse, Freya and Isla Howes at the presenting of appreciation certifications for neuroblastoma survivor Connor Howse.

COMMUNITY: Rhiannon Howes, Jacqui Wakerley, Dylan Hammond, Murray Griffith, Phil Purdie, Alita Debrincat, Brooke Miles, Hayley Bennett, Alex Wakerley, Connor Howse, Freya and Isla Howes at the presenting of appreciation certifications for neuroblastoma survivor Connor Howse. Claudia Alp

CONNOR Howse stole hearts when his four-year battle with stage four neuroblastoma, the third most common form of childhood cancer, became known in April.

But thanks to the combined efforts of his mother, Rhiannon Howse, and several local businesses, a whopping $55,000 has been raised for research into childhood cancer.

Among the prizes to be auctioned was a Couples Retreat in New Zealand overlooking the Coromandel Coast and a trip to Sydney's ANZ stadium to watch State of Origin in a luxury VIP suite.

However, the real kicker was a raffle to win a 5-night bareboat sailing holiday on the Leopard 46 catamaran "Indigo”, donated by Whitsunday Escape and "Indigo” co-owners Murray Griffith, Phil Purdie and Phil Amos.

Ms Howse said that to get such a fantastic result was incredible: "It's absolutely overwhelming the generosity of a small community and how everyone pulled together,” she said.

APPRECIATION: Connor Howse presents Alita Debrincat of Whitsunday Escape with a certificate of appreciation Claudia Alp

On Friday, Connor made his way to Abell Point Marina and presented formal certificates of appreciation to supporters in the community who rallied together to organise the fundraising events.

Now in remission, Connor was able to slip back into a relatively normal way of life, but that doesn't stop him and his family from advocating to assist other children experiencing similar suffering.

The money raised during the charity dinner, auction and raffle will be donated to Neuroblastoma Australia and the Children's Cancer Institute to fund research into better treatment for childhood cancer.

There is no current cure for relapsed patients of neuroblastoma and while research shows significant progress in developing one, funding is severely limited.

Ms Howse said that there has been definite potential to develop a cure that would help children like Connor, particularly in nanotechnology, a branch of technology that deals with molecular particles.

"The end goal that I would like to see is better treatment for children with childhood cancer, less toxic treatment and then obviously a cure,” Ms Howse said. "But before we find the cure I think we really need to focus on the nanotechnology and targeted therapy.”

Ms Howse will be coordinating a Run2Cure fun run to continue raising money for neuroblastoma research at the Domain and Botanical Gardens in Sydney on Sunday, June 3rd.