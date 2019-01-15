Community rallies for father rebuilding after fire

MORE than $1000 has been raised to help a Crows Nest man rebuild his life after a devastating house fire last week.

Wayne Urlich's possessions and items were lost along with his house when a fire took hold last Thursday night.

While the Crows Nest local had home insurance, the contents were not covered in the policy.

Now his children have established an online fundraiser to help their father replace the essential items.

"That fire completely destroyed my dad's home and everything in it," the fund read.

"He was lucky to be out at the time for one of his daughter's birthdays.

"I'm raising money to help him rebuild his life and possessions."

Fire investigators have been unable to determine the cause of the fire because of the extensive damage done to the home, but it is not considered suspicious.

Initial investigations had suggested an electrical fault but that was not able to be definitively determined.

The fundraiser seeks to raise $2500 to get Mr Urlich back on his feet.

"I'm hoping we can all raise enough for him to get some new furniture, shoes and clothes, etc," the fund read.

"He is a very humble man and won't ask for these things himself, so I'm hoping that together, we can do it for him."

Support the fund here.