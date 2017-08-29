Community remembers a legend

LOCAL identity Brian (Kuhny) Kuhn has recently passed away at age 74 after 30 years in the region.

Remembered by his close friends as the life of the party, Brian was someone who loved his Ford cars and didn't mind a beer.

Originally moving to the Whitsundays from Darwin, Brian arrived on a boat and never looked back for three decades.

The Proserpine resident was a mechanic by trade and a friendly face at Fraser Ford for over 10 years.

Recently Brian moved to Hervey Bay with his partner Lee where he died on August 15.

Long-time friend Reg Kercher said everyone who has lived in the area for any length of time knew Brian.

"Friends and acquaintances of the late Brian are invited to join together to have a drink in memory of Brian's life at the Grand Central Hotel Proserpine this Saturday from midday,” Reg said.

"Brian used to drink at the Grand Central all the time.

"Everyone who knew Brian are urged to come and remember him.”