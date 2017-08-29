24°
News

Community remembers a legend

Jessica Lamb | 29th Aug 2017 12:06 PM
CHERISHED MEMORY: Brian Douglas Kuhn, 15.03.1943-15.08.2017
CHERISHED MEMORY: Brian Douglas Kuhn, 15.03.1943-15.08.2017

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

LOCAL identity Brian (Kuhny) Kuhn has recently passed away at age 74 after 30 years in the region.

Remembered by his close friends as the life of the party, Brian was someone who loved his Ford cars and didn't mind a beer.

Originally moving to the Whitsundays from Darwin, Brian arrived on a boat and never looked back for three decades.

The Proserpine resident was a mechanic by trade and a friendly face at Fraser Ford for over 10 years.

Recently Brian moved to Hervey Bay with his partner Lee where he died on August 15.

Long-time friend Reg Kercher said everyone who has lived in the area for any length of time knew Brian.

"Friends and acquaintances of the late Brian are invited to join together to have a drink in memory of Brian's life at the Grand Central Hotel Proserpine this Saturday from midday,” Reg said.

"Brian used to drink at the Grand Central all the time.

"Everyone who knew Brian are urged to come and remember him.”

Whitsunday Times

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Free business mentoring in Airlie tomorrow

Free business mentoring in Airlie tomorrow

Business experts will be in Airlie Beach tomorrow to offer free assistance to cyclone-affected small businesses owners to help get them back on track.

Lagoon decking knocked on the head after Clark blackflip

Councillor Dave Clark withdrew his support for a $300,000 deck at the Airlie Beach lagoon last week.

Lagoon decking knocked on the head.

POLL - How will you vote?

Marriage equality advocates are seen during the 'Sea of Hearts' event supporting Marriage Equality outside Parliament House in Canberra, Tuesday, August 8, 2017. (AAP Image/Lukas Coch) NO ARCHIVING

Have your say in the same-sex marriage debate.

Getting the message across

VMR Whitsunday members Rod Wilson, Roger Wodson, Alan Corney and Ray Lewis have been hard at work restoring VMR signs.

BOATIES have no excuse to ignore safety precautions.

Local Partners

BREAKING: Truck driver dead after collision with train

Police confirm driver of the truck has died

PM throws in another $18.8M in Cat D funding

Airlie Beach residents Maika McDonald,15, Lauren Squires, Karen Gordon, and Katelin Gordon, survey the damage at Shute Harbour after cyclone Debbie. Photographer: Liam Kidston.

Premier receives Malcolm Turnbull's advised Cat D commitment

ANGER: Falls tickets reselling online for exorbitant amounts

Crowds at Falls Festival in Bryon Bay. Photo: Niche Pictures - Lyn McCarthy

Three-day tickets were re-selling online for over $3,000

A love affair with Kinky Boots

WELL-HEELED: Callum Francis stars in the stage musical Kinky Boots.

Kinky Boots star is keen to walk the talk in Brisbane

Flume, The Kooks and Daryl Braithwaite for Falls Festival

Revellers enjoy the props during Hot Dub Machine's show at Falls Festival Byron Bay on New Year's Eve.

The line-up was announced today.

MOVIE REVIEW: First Muslim rom-com is a true joy

Little lies become big problems in Australia’s first mainstream Muslim rom-com, which is a genuine crowd-pleaser.

Netflix is making its own cannabis

Streaming service Netflix is developing its own line of cannabis as part of a promotion for a new show.

The streaming giant is developing its own range of cannabis.

Search for Clarence dog with bow wow factor

Melinda Schneider and her late dogs Rosy and Daisy who starred in her stage show. Melinda is after a well-trained Clarence Valley dog to join her on stage for a song during her upcoming Saraton Theatre tribute show to Doris Day.

Does your dog have what it takes to perform on stage at Saraton

Q&A: Lambie in pitched battle over 'racist' Australia Day

Jacqui Lambie and Dan Sultan on the ABC’s Q&A panel.

Dan Sultan and Jacqui Lambie have clashed on Q&A

REVIEW: Kinky Boots is the right mix of high heels and heart

Callum Francis as Lola in a scene from the stage musical Kinky Boots.

AWARD-winning musical is on in Brisbane through October.

MTV VMAs 2017: Winners, red carpet and performances

Katy Perry hosts the MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, in Inglewood, Calif.

KATY Perry's jokes fall flat and Lorde took to the stage, to dance.

The Block couple embroiled in cheating scandal

The Block contestants Ronnie and Georgia.

The Block’s Ronnie and Georgia accused of ripping off winning design

The Ultimate House Site at Hideaway Bay

17 Blackcurrant Drive, Hideaway Bay 4800

Residential Land This beautiful oceanfront 800m2 block is absolutely breathtaking, this picturesque piece of ... $225,000

This beautiful oceanfront 800m2 block is absolutely breathtaking, this picturesque piece of land has sweeping views out across the beautiful Cape Gloucester ...

A highset family home with character!

12 Panoramic Court, Cannonvale 4802

House 3 2 2 $509,000

Houses that have a bit of character are hard to come by these days, so we think this property will be appealing to buyers that want something a bit...

UNDER OFFER - It&#39;s got everything that you want!

5 Manooka Drive, Cannonvale 4802

House 4 2 UNDER OFFER

Located in one of Cannonvale's most sought after locations, Manooka Drive is popular with buyers due to its short distance to Cannonvale Beach, Schools, shops...

It&#39;s the size of a house, without the maintenance!

4/152 Shute Harbour Road, Cannonvale 4802

House 3 2 2 $365,000

House and duplex buyers looking for a well-located property in the centre of Cannonvale have to inspect this immaculate two storey property. Located in the...

Was on hold for another buyer, now back on the market!

Lot 35 Botanica Drive, Cannonvale 4802

Residential Land This 3171sqm block was on hold to another buyer but is now ... $195,000

This 3171sqm block was on hold to another buyer but is now back on the market. The land is almost completely flat and cleared making it very easy for you to build...

Over an acre of flat and usable land

Lot 32 Botanica Drive, Cannonvale 4802

Residential Land Spanning over 4230sqm of land, there are not many blocks around at ... $210,000

Spanning over 4230sqm of land, there are not many blocks around at this price where you can get the location, block size, privacy but still maintain an in town...

UNDER OFFER - $30,000 price reduction - we want it sold this week!

Lot 17 / 5 Golden Orchid Drive, Airlie Beach 4802

Unit 2 2 1 UNDER OFFER

Was $250,000, now $220,000 and it has to go. This is incredible buying for a dual key sea view unit in the centre of Airlie Beach. The orchid and hibiscus rooms...

Under Contract - Contemporary Family Residence On Two Stunning Acres

875 Gregory Cannon Valley Road, Strathdickie 4800

House 4 3 5 Under Contract

Designed with family living in mind, this exquisite home is a perfect demonstration of what can be achieved when you combine quality workmanship with a...

Positioned Perfectly with Breathtaking Ocean and Island Views!

48 and 48A / 5 Golden Orchid Drive, Airlie Beach 4802

Unit 2 2 1 $345,000

Two units for the price of one, This dual key apartment is every investors dream! This light and airy apartment is the perfect location where you can enjoy...

This stunning apartment will sweep you off your feet!

25/16 Golden Orchid Drive, Airlie Beach 4802

Unit 3 2 1 $825,000

Pinnacles Apartments Airlie Beach are undoubtedly one of the Whitsundays most premier apartment buildings, and this 3 Bedroom apartment with huge ocean views is...

GALLERY: The magnificent transformation of CQ's best renovation

Hardwood weatherboard cladding being used to tie in with the original home on the Agnes St renovation.

Acute Builders took out the award with a classic Queenslander reno

Brand new venue opening in Mooloolaba in weeks

Walter Iezzi is opening a new tapas and wine bar in Mooloolaba, Back Lane.

Plenty of buzz about new bar coming to Mooloolaba

Toowoomba agency to give full real estate experience

NOW OPEN: Residence Estate Agents principal Matt Jesse with son James and wife Jo Jesse at the opening function of the new real estate agent.

A new boutique real estate agency is on a mission

$3.3m retirement living project proposed for golf club

Lutheran Community Care has 12 retirement living locations.

Members to vote on potential $3.3 million retirement housing project

The mistakes first homebuyers make

These are the common ways first homebuyers make it harder

What could go wrong? Lots, in fact.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!