Community shows support for its firies

WHAT A SHOW: Performers from Dee Jays School of Dance at the fundraiser for the Rural Fire Service Bloomsbury. Sue Considine Photographics

RURAL firefighters received an overwhelming show of support from dance and musical groups in the Whitsunday Region, who came together for a fundraising performance on December 8.

The concert, organised by Dee Jays School of Dance owner principal Denise Hadley, featured Dee Jays School of Dance and Adore Dance, singers from Miss Corrine's School of Voice and Performance,

Australian bush singer Bob Barford and the Proserpine State School Choir.

A total of 180 guests poured into the Proserpine State High School hall where each group put on a 20 minute performance.

Mrs Hadley said she was blown away by the support, despite only having a week to organise the event.

"We thought we might get 50 people because of the weather and because of the short notice. But everyone had such a good night. It was a really diverse group,” she said.

"Initially it was supposed to be the four dance schools, but two were unable to participate so I did a ring around and invited other groups and singers to join us.”

Performers from Adore Dance at the fundraiser for the Rural Fire Service Bloomsbury. Sue Considine Photographics

Mrs Hadley said the idea came about because families of members of her dance studio were affected by the Bloomsbury fires.

"I knew what was going on out there, but I couldn't do much on my own. I didn't think me handing over $20 was a huge thing and I wanted to do something to help,” she said.

The concert raised more than $2000 which was donated to the Rural Fire Service Bloomsbury.

Mrs Hadley said she has since heard from Rural Fire Service Bloomsbury fire warden Gary Considine who said the funds would go towards a bigger water tank to prevent the delays caused by water run out while fighting fires.