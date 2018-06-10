Community spirit captured at Whitfunday

Adrian Connor and his creation which took him 10 hours to make snapped at Dingo Beach's Whitfunday on Sunday afternoon.

Adrian Connor and his creation which took him 10 hours to make snapped at Dingo Beach's Whitfunday on Sunday afternoon. Jessica Lamb

DRAWING crowds from all over the Whitsunday region, the weather really turned it on for Dingo Beach's annual Whitfunday today.

Complete with fancy food stalls, prizes and quirky competitions for the whole family, sights included a sand-sculpting competition followed by Dutchy's Sinkers and Whitsunday Fishing World Cast's net throwing and carnival rides.

The majority of funds raised from Whitfunday this year will be used to build shade structures on the Dingo Beach foreshore.

Look out for a full wrap up and more in this week's Whitsunday Coast Guardian.