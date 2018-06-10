Menu
Login
Adrian Connor and his creation which took him 10 hours to make snapped at Dingo Beach's Whitfunday on Sunday afternoon.
Adrian Connor and his creation which took him 10 hours to make snapped at Dingo Beach's Whitfunday on Sunday afternoon. Jessica Lamb
News

Community spirit captured at Whitfunday

Jessica Lamb
by
10th Jun 2018 3:21 PM

DRAWING crowds from all over the Whitsunday region, the weather really turned it on for Dingo Beach's annual Whitfunday today.

Complete with fancy food stalls, prizes and quirky competitions for the whole family, sights included a sand-sculpting competition followed by Dutchy's Sinkers and Whitsunday Fishing World Cast's net throwing and carnival rides.

The majority of funds raised from Whitfunday this year will be used to build shade structures on the Dingo Beach foreshore.

Look out for a full wrap up and more in this week's Whitsunday Coast Guardian.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 
carnival dingo beach family fun rides whitfunday whitsundays
Whitsunday Times

Top Stories

    Raiders robbed at last minute in home-game loss

    Raiders robbed at last minute in home-game loss

    News Still feeling the effects of lack of match time due to earlier forfeits, the Whitsunday Raiders faced off against Slade Point in a nail-biter on Saturday

    • 10th Jun 2018 6:23 PM
    Eagles soar over Tigers for easy win

    Eagles soar over Tigers for easy win

    News WSE Reserves won 114-28 on the weekend.

    • 10th Jun 2018 5:38 PM
    Airlie last stop for Outback Trekkers

    Airlie last stop for Outback Trekkers

    News Airlie great motivation for long journey

    First Junior Parkrun leaves smiles all round

    First Junior Parkrun leaves smiles all round

    News "You can run and have fun or walk and talk,” Mr Oberg said.

    Local Partners