Community spirit fuels humble pub’s facelift

Toni and Colin Dale with their dog George in front of the newly renovated Gumlu Tavern. Picture: Laura Thomas

A GOOD watering hole forms the mecca of many small country towns, and Gumlu is no exception.

But the humble locality about 70 kilometres from Bowen has been without a fully functioning pub for several years.

That’s why Toni and Colin Dale have spent their days patching holes, laying turf and giving some much needed TLC to the Gumlu Tavern.

They took over the pub out of what they called necessity after a move up north.

“It became a community thing really,” Mrs Dale said.

“Everyone in the town said ‘Someone’s got to buy the pub’.”

One year later and the humble roadside venue is almost unrecognisable.

The couple transformed the facade of the pub from what Mr Dale called “a jungle” into a turfed area with tables and chairs.

The original gate to the tavern, which dates back to 1913, is the only hint of time gone by with more plans to make the building a roadside attractions for people driving along the Bruce Highway.

The walls and ceilings were relined and the interior has been given a major facelift.

The next step in the renovations is the restaurant where pub favourites like burgers and pizza will feature on the menu.

The kitchen will be manned by one of the Gumlu farmers and will serve both eat-in and takeaway and Mrs Dale hoped the restaurant would provide more employment for workers in the town.

Mr Dale said the community response to the new-look pub had been amazing and looked forward to welcoming both locals and travellers for a drink.

“They love it,” he said.

“There’s only two things in this town; the school and here, so we support each other.”