Community spirit is on show as Bowen donates

THANK YOU: Bowen Salvation Army store manager Kerry Coe said they had been inundated with items since donations opened to help the Townsville Flood Relief effort. Kyle Evans

BOWEN'S Salvation Army store has been inundated with donations following the Townsville flood crisis, which for many sparked flashbacks of Tropical Cyclone Debbie.

Staff have been run off their feet in the past weeks with people wanting to provide relief for flood victims.

Store manager Kerry Coe said people had donated everything from quilts, bedding, clothes, kitchenware, electrical items as well as money.

"The response has been absolutely amazing, I've only been manager a couple of months but it's been overwhelming,” she said.

"It wasn't long ago that we had our own disaster. Some people were so emotional they were almost in tears.

"We just kept saying thank you, it was wonderful to see.”

Ms Coe said the store was uncertain at first what kind of response they would get, but images on television as well as word of mouth had made a big impact.

She said donations dropped off at the collection point would be transported to Townsville via truck.

They will then be put on display for people in the community to access. Ms Coe said Bowen had gone through a similar experience two years ago and knew what it was like to lose everything.

She said it went to show how strong the community spirit was.

"We've been there with Debbie and we know what it was like, and this is a similar thing because these houses have got totally flooded and they've lost everything,” she said.

The donation period for the Townsville Flood Relief effort has now closed.