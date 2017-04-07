Community urged to continue helping each another

RESIDENTS across the Whitsundays have pitched in to help out their neighbours over the last week and Whitsunday Regional Council are urging for this to continue.

Staff from the State Emergency Services, the Australian Defence Forces, Ergon Energy, Queensland Fire and Emergency Services, Queensland Police Service, Queensland Ambulance Service, Maritime Safety Queensland, Telstra and Queensland Health have all been working tirelessly alongside Council crews to respond to emergencies and begin the clean up.

Community care has been provided by charities such as the Red Cross and Rotary, alongside crucial support from the Department of Communities, Child Safety and Disability Services in the establishment of Community Recovery Hubs across the region.

Whitsunday mayor Andrew Willcox said he wanted to thank all agencies involved in helping the region get back on its feet.

"It really has been a phenomenal effort from everyone involved. Although we have a lot more to do, I think we can be proud of how much has been achieved in such a short time,” he said.

"This week we have seen water and power start to be restored across the region, businesses have reopened and homes are being repaired.

"I'd like to thank the community for their patience and understanding during this difficult time, and for their ongoing resilience as we recover and rebuild.”

Residents who are still looking for assistance with cleaning up their yards or homes, are urged to ask family, friends and neighbours for help.

Council is conducting kerbside green and bulky household waste pick-ups but are not able to enter people's yards.

The SES has completed over 1100 jobs in the Whitsundays over the last week, and will continue to respond to priority requests such as clearing access to properties or tarping a roof.

If a resident requires assistance in clearing trees or cleaning up their private property, local community group Rubicon and Queensland Rail volunteers are ready and willing to help.

Residents can contact Rubicon by calling Amy from the Rotary Club of Airlie Beach on 0437 290 904.

- If anyone in the community would like to volunteer their time, visit Volunteering Queensland's website at volunteeringqld.org.au

- Council is also working with Australian not-for-profit organisation GIVIT who will manage all offers of assistance, including cash and item donations, via its website www.givit.org.au