Community voices heard

Inge Hansen | 2nd Mar 2017 10:30 AM
INVOLVED: Council staff Cherry Cai, Melanie Davies and Joanne Hennessy with Sasha Lennon and Anthony Whitaker of SC Lennon and Associates, alongside locals Noelene Spurway, Jim Jarvis, Nigel Pemberton and Kerry Dorman .
INVOLVED: Council staff Cherry Cai, Melanie Davies and Joanne Hennessy with Sasha Lennon and Anthony Whitaker of SC Lennon and Associates, alongside locals Noelene Spurway, Jim Jarvis, Nigel Pemberton and Kerry Dorman .

WHITSUNDAY Coast Airport, the environment and access were just a few of the many topics raised at Whitsunday Regional Council's economic development forums last week.

Engagement and marketing co-ordinator Joanne Hennessy said the forums, hosted by the council and SC Lennons and Associates, went "really well”, with everyone involved developing ideas about what they'd like to happen in the Whitsundays.

"There were some similarities across the different groups, which is good because it means people have a similar vision for the future,” she said.

About 80 people attended the eight forums across the region.

Suzette Pelt of Save Our Foreshore attended the PCYC and said the number one issue that came up was the Whitsunday Coast Airport.

"We had a look at all the opportunities around the airport,” she said.

"I think in this day and age, and considering how important tourism is and getting people here, that really has to be fixed up - but that's a State Government issue.”

Ms Pelt said building heights was another concern.

"Council people seem to be very pro 12-storey buildings and that doesn't agree with the community position,” she said.

"What I would like to see is the council listen to the community and planners don't push their own agendas ahead of the community vision for the future.”

Whitsunday Coast Chamber of Commerce vice-president Mark Beale was also in attendance.

He said a common interest for all who attended was people wanting to work together to make the Whitsundays a better place.

"From the chamber's point of view, we were very happy with that being the common vision.”

He agreed an improved airport would positively impact local business owners in terms of travelling to and from Proserpine.

A draft strategy will now be prepared and taken to councillors this month.

Whitsunday Times

Topics:  economic development forums sc lennons and associates whitsunday regional council whitsundays

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!