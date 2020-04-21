Menu
Urannah Creek, site of the proposed Urannah Dam, west of Mackay.
Company behind Urannah Dam want to help ‘rebuild NQ economy’

Jordan Gilliland
21st Apr 2020 11:00 AM
THE company behind the Urannah Water Scheme project have said they are powering ahead despite the coronavirus pandemic and have commenced discussions with Infrastructure Australia.

Bowen River Utilities Managing Director John Cotter said the company last week commenced formal discussions with Infrastructure Australia and is seeking to have the Urannah Water Scheme and Collinsville Irrigation projects included on the Infrastructure Priority List.

Mr Cotter said with Queensland “facing some tough times ahead”, the company were confident the project could provide the jobs and economic benefits needed in regional Queensland after the coronavirus pandemic.

“We want to be a part of rebuilding the North Queensland economy,” he said.

“In addition to progressing our EIS and Detailed Business Case, we will be lodging a formal submission with Infrastructure Australia in the coming weeks, because our projects address a nationally significant infrastructure problem and an opportunity for North Queensland.”

“North Queenslanders deserve the long term water security that a new dam can provide and our irrigation precinct will open up prime agricultural land and create export opportunities.”

Mr Cotter said the project could diversify the regional mining economy and support the Mackay, Whitsunday and Isaac region communities as they continue to grow,

“We are pleased to have had support from the Federal Government with a $10 million grant to progress our studies through the National Water Infrastructure Development Fund,” he said.

(This is) a clear demonstration that local advocates like Michelle Landry MP and George Christensen MP understand the significance of the vital infrastructure we will deliver.”

“We look forward to working with Infrastructure Australia to formally lodge our submission in the coming months.”

Whitsunday Times

