Company warns 70 Mackay airport jobs in limbo

JOBS AT RISK: Swissport provides ground services and cargo handling for the aviation industry at 32 airports across Australia and New Zealand. Picture: Murty Colin

PLANES at Mackay Airport could be grounded indefinitely if critical airport assets are liquidated by a ground service and cargo handling company.

Swissport’s Asia Pacific vice president Glenn Rutherford said the company was planning to axe 80 per cent of its workers within days – which included 55 jobs in Mackay and 14 in Hamilton Island.

Swissport provides ground services and cargo handling for the aviation industry at 32 airports across Australia and New Zealand, is now preparing to mothball its operations amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Without experienced ground handlers, terrorist threats and organised crime will grow stronger once air travel restrictions are progressively lifted from this year,” Mr Rutherford said.

Dawson MP George Christensen moved to assure any Swissport employees potentially affected in the Mackay Whitsundays “will receive every entitlement owed to them” from the Federal Government.

Mr Rutherford said hundreds of millions of dollars of bespoke equipment sitting at Queensland airports would be progressively sold off to other markets in coming months if the liquidity crisis continued.

“Currently, we are paying more in staff carparking and airport fees than we earn by servicing flights in Australia,” he said.

Assets including baggage-loading equipment and aircraft-towing trucks, stairs and container loaders at Queensland airports in Hamilton Island, Proserpine and Mt Isa could be sold.

Equipment at Mackay, Rockhampton, Brisbane, Gold Coast, Cairns, Townsville and Sunshine Coast airports are also understood to be under threat.

While planes have been grounded due to the coronavirus pandemic, Swissport warned planes across the country could remain grounded indefinitely because ground and flight safety operations would have been shut down across almost the entire regional network.

Mr Christensen said he had spoken to Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack about Swissport on Wednesday afternoon.

He said the company had rejected the Federal Government’s JobKeeper plan, which would have paid all their employees.

The Federal Government’s $1.2 billion in assistance to the aviation sector has also been made available to ground operators.

“(Mr McCormack) advised me that he heard from the company a couple of days ago when it was seeking $140 million in taxpayer funds,” Mr Christensen said.

The Dawson MP urged Mr McCormack to consider any measures to prevent Swissport from stripping critical infrastructure from airports.

“People will be needed back in their jobs once air travel resumes to normal,” Mr Christensen said.

“That means there’s a future for them – it may not be a future with that same company.”

Mr Rutherford said the plight of Virgin Australia had a knock-on effect on his company with the airline owing several million dollars in unpaid bills.