Compassion, gratitude learnt as students help others

STUDENTS of Cannonvale State School have learnt about compassion, gratitude and giving, leading them to make a generous donation to a Ugandan school for orphans.

The year three and four students have used their unit of ‘global citizenship’ to learn more about their place in the world, and how they can help those who may not be as privileged.

Working closely with the Sunrise Centre, in the Katunga community of Uganda, the young students set out on a goal to raise $1200 dollars for the Ugandan school to purchase a generator and photocopier for assisting their learning.

The Cannonvale students used their tuck shop money, fundraising and looking in the ‘creases of the couch and car seats’ to double their initial goal, with a final fundraising amount of $2466.

Cannonvale State Teacher Denise Veenstra said the extra money raised would go to solar panels for the Ugandan school.

“The students were really proud of their achievement, and they’ve used the opportunity to experience, if just for a little while, what it would be like to be in their shoes,” she said.

“They have gone without food until lunch to see what it’s like to work while hungry, they’ve turned the power off and worked with no technology and airconditioning to understand how they feel in Uganda.

“We chose to work with this organisation as it goes directly back into the community. It was created by a Ugandan man who returned to his village wanted to make a positive change and prioritised child welfare.”

Maali Bradley, a Cannonvale State Student, said the learning experience has been very positive and made her think about others less fortunate than herself.

“We were asked what makes us happy and grateful, and then we thought about what would make the Sunrise School happy and grateful,” she said.

“When our bellies are hungry, it makes us think about how they might feel every day while they are trying to learn.”

Another student, Sarah Chilton, said the process had made her think about how to help other communities in the future.

“We can ask what else they may need, like clothing or learning equipment, and we can try and donate it to them,” she said.

“We feel we can make a big change in their lives and help them, and other communities in the future.”